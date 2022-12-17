The Young and the Restless spoilers: Danny Romalatti returns, Sharon gets good news, and Victor’s Adam talk

Sharon’s lonely holiday turns a happy turn. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal a couple of happy surprises are on the horizon on the hit CBS soap opera.

Genoa City’s celebrating Christmas, which brings mixed emotions for a few people.

It’s not all doom and gloom, though, as a happy reunion and some cheerful news take over the town.

As the year winds down, one father reflects on his turbulent relationship with his son as another works to mend fences.

The latest preview video for the hit CBS soap opera gives fans a look at what’s coming up.

Let’s take a look at what Y&R has planned for the holiday season.

Christmas surprises

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer (Allison Lanier) arrive at the cabin to find Diane (Susan Walters) gone.

However, two people in Genoa City will have some shocking and unexpected surprises starting with Daniel (Michael Graziadei). When he opens the door to his hotel room, Daniel is left speechless to find his father, Danny (Michael Damian), on the other side.

They enjoy a warm embrace, with Danny all smiles at reuniting with his son. It’s been a long time since Danny Romalatti and his portrayer Michael Damian were on the canvas, so their return will be quite intriguing for fans.

Daniel isn’t the only one getting a surprise.

At Crimson Lights, Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) brightens Sharon’s (Sharon Case) holiday with some happy news. Tessa and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) are meeting with a potential birth mother after the new year. While Sharon and Tessa are overjoyed at the news, Mariah doesn’t look as happy as they do in the video footage.

Could it be that Mariah’s having second thoughts?

Victor and Nikki discuss Adam

The holidays are all about family for Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor (Eric Braeden). However, as they reflect on the real meaning of Christmas, Victor’s reminded of the state of his relationship with Adam (Mark Grossman).

Their chat has Victor revealing that the ball is in Adam’s court. Victor insists that Adam must make the first move if he wants to be part of the family. Although Victor’s words say one thing, the look on his face and his somber attitude says something else, and that won’t go unnoticed by Nikki.

Only time will let if Adam and Victor mend fences or at least have a cease-fire for the holiday moment.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.