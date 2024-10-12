The Young and the Restless spoilers: Audra gives Jack an earful, Phyllis steps up, and Chance worries Summer

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the hit CBS soap tease revenge turns Genoa City into chaos ahead of November sweeps.

There’s also a very special occasion coming up on Y&R.

Michelle Stafford celebrates her 30th anniversary of playing Phyllis Summers on Friday, October 18.

It will be a stand-alone episode dedicated to Phyllis’ time in Genoa City and filled with many nostalgic moments.

Unlike Sharon Case’s (Sharon) special anniversary episode, in which she visited Cassie’s (Camryn Grimes) and reminisced all by herself, Phyllis won’t be alone.

The latest preview video for the daytime drama shows Phyllis trying to cheer up Lucy (Lily Brooks O’Briant) with some stories of her past shenanigans. This will serve as the backdrop for the Phyllis special episode to honor Michelle’s three decades on the show.

Audra spills the tea to Jack

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Audra (Zuleyka Silver) plots her revenge against Victor (Eric Braeden) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) after getting fired from Glissade. What better way to do that than spill all to the mustache’s arch enemy, Jack (Peter Bergman)?

Audra informs Jack that Victor is the mastermind behind Glissade and the person pulling Kyle’s strings. All this really does is confirm what Jack already knew, but now he can plot a better course of action.

Will Audra’s news lead Jack to go through with pressing charges against Kyle for stealing a Jabot product?

Chance drops a bomb on Summer

The investigation into Heather’s (Vail Bloom) death takes a turn on Y&R thanks to Sharon framing Daniel (Michael Graziadei) for the crime she thinks she committed. Remember, we don’t know that Sharon for sure killed Heather and likely won’t for some time.

Meanwhile, Chance (Conner Floyd) informs Summer (Allison Lanier) that he found some shocking evidence, which points to Daniel. Summer looks fearful as Chance makes it clear Daniel could be in big trouble.

November sweeps are on the horizon, so fans can expect this story to take even more twists and turns and hopefully be wrapped up by the end of the month.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Devon’s (Bryton James) wedding will also take place during sweeps month to honor another Y&R milestone.

Speaking of milestones and weddings, Christel Khalil (Lily) got married in Italy this week. You can read all about the special occasion and see her as a beautiful bride here.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.