The Young and the Restless spoilers: Ashland and Michael spar, Chance’s setback, and Adam questions Victor

Michael enjoys a tense exchange with Ashland on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal battle lines are drawn, and new rivals emerge in Genoa City.

It’s more of the same on the hit CBS daytime drama as one family explodes with betrayal, lies, and scheming. Plus, a newly reunited couple faces another obstacle as a letter brings upsetting news.

Michael and Ashland make small talk

Now that Michael (Christian LeBlanc) is working for Victor (Eric Braeden), he takes time to get to know Ashland (Richard Burgi). The latest preview video for the soap opera features Ashland and Michael having a cheeky exchange at Society.

Ashland comments on Michael living up to his reputation. Michael quips back that Ashland hasn’t been around long enough to know that about him. Ashland doesn’t back down, remarking that the lawyer “might be surprised.”

Their interaction will put a smile on Y&R viewers’ faces for sure.

Adam puts Victor in the hotseat

At the ranch, Victor wonders about what would happen if Newman-Locke acquired Newman Media. Victor spouts off that the move would make Newman-Locke “The Powerhouse.”

The remark doesn’t sit too well with Adam (Mark Grossman), who puts Victor on blast. Adam demands to know what all it means for him.

After all, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) won’t keep Adam around should Newman-Locke buy Newman Media.

Chance gets troubling news

Abby (Melissa Ordway) finds Chance (Conner Floyd) sitting alone in the dark in the living room at the Chancellor mansion. When she asks her husband what’s wrong, Chance doesn’t even look at her.

Instead, he continues to focus on a letter he is reading. Abby appears worried about Chance’s mental state as he shuts her out. She should be worried too because whatever is in that letter is not happy news.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Chance and Abby face major challenges in their marriage. Chance continues to spiral while adjusting to his life in Genoa City, taking a toll on Abby. Plus, agreeing to share custody of baby Dominic (Rainn and River Ware) with Devon (Bryton James) affects the couple.

Speaking of Devon, he relishes welcoming Dominic to the family. In the Y&R preview video, Devon informs Lily (Christel Khalil) that Dominic will now have Winters in his name.

Yes, the baby is now officially Dominic Philip Newman-Abbott-Winters-Chancellor, and yes, it’s quite the name for a little one.

So much juicy entertainment is coming up on the CBS soap opera. Who’s ready?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.