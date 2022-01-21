The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Jack returns, Chloe loses it, and Newman family chaos

Chloe has had it with Chelsea and Sally feuding. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease drama and confessions are the name of the game in Genoa City.

It’s more of the same on the daytime drama as rivalries heat up, a familiar face comes home, love brings questions, and one family is divided. Y&R viewers are in for one roller coaster of a week that will have them talking long after the episodes are over.

The Newman family is in shambles

No family is without its troubles, but The Newman family sure does bring the drama, and next week is no exception. Victor (Eric Braeden) turns to Michael (Christian LeBlanc) for help with a sensitive assignment in the quest to protect his legacy.

Adam (Mark Grossman) grows frustrated with Victor as the mustache takes a more active role in Newman Media. Little does Adam know, Victor has a master plan that will affect him and Victoria (Amelia Heinle).

Speaking of Victoria, she strikes back. The question is – does Victoria fight back against her father or husband Ashland (Richard Burgi)?

Plus, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) issues a stern warning.

Over with Abby (Melissa Ordway), she agrees to Devon’s (Bryton James) request for shared custody of baby Dominic. Devon embraces his new role while Chance (Conner Floyd) and Abby deal with the fallout of their decision. The couple faces a major challenge in their marriage as Chance struggles with life at home.

Jack comes home

There is good news for Phack fans, Jack (Peter Bergman) returns next week. Jack’s timing is perfect because Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) contemplates talking Summer (Hunter King) up on her job offer in Italy.

The former couple plays catch up, and Jack learns he’s come back to a lot of chaos. Perhaps their chat will lead to the reunion The Young and the Restless fans have anticipated for months.

Chloe has had enough

The feud between Sally (Courtney Hope) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) pushes Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) to her breaking point. Chloe loses it on the two ladies, making it clear they need to stop fighting and find a way to get along.

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Sharon (Sharon Case) sees a new side of Rey (Jordi Vilasuso). Noah (Rory Gibson) makes a shocking confession to Nick (Joshua Morrow), who gives his son some much-needed advice.

Hot on the heels of their engagement, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) plans a surprise for Tessa (Cait Fairbanks).

