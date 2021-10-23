The Young and the Restless spoilers: Amanda’s tough choice, Christine has news, and Billy manipulates Rey

Amanda is shocked when Michael asks her for help. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal lies, scheming, sadness, and family upheaval are taking over the hit CBS soap opera.

While one war heats up, another one is brewing, and a wife is left devastated. Yes, the fallout of several pivotal storylines will have Y&R viewers talking for weeks to come, especially as all signs point to the demise of one fan-favorite character.

Christine meets with Abby

This week Christine (Lauralee Bell) informed Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) that Chance (Donny Boaz) was presumed dead. A bomb hit the building where he was working, and Christine spilled the intel revealed no one survived the blast.

The latest preview video features Christine informing Abby she has some more information. The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Devon (Bryton James) and Victor (Eric Braeden) are there for Abby in her time of need.

All signs point to the writers killing off Chance for now but leaving it open for the character to return at some point.

Billy and Victor make moves

The war between Victor and Billy (Jason Thompson) is going strong. They each take action that will have dire consequences.

Victor and Adam (Mark Grossman) may have another ally in their fight next week. Ashland (Richard Burgi) takes a meeting with the two men to see if the rumors they are taking down ChanceCom are true.

Those three men working together mean even more trouble for Billy and Lily (Christel Khalil).

Meanwhile, Billy boy has a plan of his own. Billy plays on Rey’s (Jordi Vilasuso) dislike of Adam to get the police detective to work with him.

The Abbott heir informs Rey that the only way to get justice for Gaines (Jamison Jones) is to take Adam down for his crime. As for what crime, that remains to be seen.

However, Rey doesn’t like the hold Adam has over Sharon (Sharon Case), so the cop just might play right into Billy’s hand.

Michael shocks Amanda

It’s decision time for Amanda (Mishael Morgan) when Michael (Christian LeBlanc) tells her his strategy for proving Sutton’s (Jack Landron) guilt in court. Michael needs Amanda to testify against her grandfather.

Although Amanda wants justice for what Sutton did to her father, speaking out in court will impact her relationship with Naya (Ptosha Storey) and Imani (Leigh-Ann Rose). Amanda finally has the family she longed for her entire life. The decision won’t be easy for her.

Will Amanda help Michael sink Sutton? Will Rey team up with Billy to take down Adam? Is Chance really dead?

Those questions and more will be answered next week on the hit CBS soap opera.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.