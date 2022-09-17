The Young and the Restless spoilers: Adam wants answers, Kyle proposes, and Deacon plays coy with Nikki

Will Adam lose Sally to Nick on Y&R? Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the hit CBS soap opera tease loving moments, heartbreak, and a highly anticipated reunion.

Things have been changing on the daytime drama as new storylines emerge while old ones are ramped up a couple of notches.

One new storyline heating up is Kyle (Michael Mealor) deciding to plan a surprise wedding for Summer (Allison Lanier) in Genoa City.

Kyle wants to give Summer the wedding of her dreams, surrounded by family and friends who missed out on their Milan nuptials.

The Y&R promo features Kyle putting his plan into motion with a shocking proposal to Summer. Kyle goes all out, even getting down on one knee to ask Summer to marry him again.

That’s not the only big moment on the CBS show either, as a crossover begins and betrayal looms.

Nikki meets with Deacon in Los Angeles

The Young and the Restless spoilers revealed another big soap opera crossover event with The Bold and the Beautiful was coming. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) has been talking for days about getting answers from her ex Deacon (Sean Kanan) about Diane (Susan Walters).

After all, the bad boy did play a part in helping Diane fake her death, then led Nikki to believe she had killed her enemy. It’s time to face the music for Deacon, but getting details won’t be as easy as Nikki hoped.

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

Their first meeting teases that Nikki has a fight on her hands. Deacon immediately brings up their past and comments on how much he’s thought about her over the years. He also proves that his charming ways are still as good as ever with a compliment to Nikki that leaves her annoyed.

Y&R fans won’t want to miss this reunion, that’s for sure.

Adam confronts Sally

In true Adam (Mark Grossman) fashion, he dumped a woman and now wants her back. However, Sally (Courtney Hope) isn’t playing that game with him.

The fiery redhead is drawn to Nick (Joshua Morrow), especially after their recent romps in the hay. Unfortunately for her, Adam has his suspicions she’s hooking up with his brother and wants answers.

Showing up at her hotel room, Adam doesn’t mix words when he bluntly wants to know if Sally and Nick are having sex. Sally looks uncomfortable before the footage flips to a different scene.

However, fans know Sally is a force to be reckoned with and will stand up for herself. Sally won’t let Adam or anyone walk all over her.

This situation will not end well, giving the Newman brothers another reason to dislike each other. Papa Victor (Eric Braeden) will certainly have something to say about the brewing love triangle.

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the juicy entertainment is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.