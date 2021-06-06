The Young and the Restless spoilers: Adam blasts Rey, Billy stands his ground, and Tara confides in Kyle

Billy lets Victoria know he isn’t afraid of her father. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal wars are brewing in Genoa City as foes face-off and people’s worst fears are exposed.

It’s more of the same on the CBS daytime drama with a new layer and storyline that has fans buzzing. Tensions are mounting between some of the men in Genoa City, which will give viewers some juicy entertainment keeping them glued to the television all week long.

Tara tugs at Kyle’s heartstrings

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Tara (Elizabeth Leiner) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) grow closer. They bond over losing Harrison (Kellen Enriquez).

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

Kyle tries to convince Tara to fight for Harrison in court instead of agreeing to Ashland’s (Richard Burgi) terms for joint custody of the boy. However, Tara knows Ashland will go to great lengths to prove she’s an unfit mother.

Unfortunately for Kyle, Tara has skeletons in her closest, and Ashland knows all about them, which could cost Kyle his son. Then again, Tara tugging at Kyle’s heartstrings could be all part of her master plan to get in with the Abbott family.

Rey and Adam clash

There’s no love lost between Adam (Mark Grossman) and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), that’s for sure. The Y&R preview video shows Rey asking Adam if he has an issue with him.

As Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) look on, Adam lets Rey know his latest problem with the police detective. The answer is a little surprising too.

Adam doesn’t like what Rey is doing with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). After everything Chelsea has done to him, Adam’s still concerned about her.

Perhaps Adam learns that Rey and Michael (Christian LeBlanc) question whether or not Chelsea schemed to stay out of prison with Victor (Eric Braeden). Whatever the reason, Adam and Rey have another heated exchange.

Billy chats with Victoria

The battle between Victor and Billy (Jason Thompson) is far from over. Both men are digging in their heels to take the other down.

Billy knows Victor is plotting something against him and informs Victoria (Amelia Heinle) of it matter of factly. The Abbott heir also lets his ex know he has no intention of giving into Victor or letting his guard down.

Victoria doesn’t appear all that surprised by the growing war between her father and baby daddy. She’s at odds with Victor right now too. So, Victoria may prove to be more of an ally to Billy than he imagined.

So much drama and scheming are going down on the CBS soap opera!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.