The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Wyatt goes to be with Sally

The Bold and the Beautiful will be focused on Sally (Courtney Hope) and Wyatt (Darin Brooks) reuniting for the time she has left.

Viewers are still in the dark about Sally’s diagnosis. The Bold and the Beautiful hasn’t specified what she has but did reveal that she was given only one month to live. Sally went in to be checked following shaking hands, concentration issues, and more symptoms that had been recurrent.

Sally suspects Katie

While dealing with her fate, Sally confided in Katie (Heather Tom) after the two ran into one another at the hospital. There were promises made, and they have been broken. Katie sat in when the results were read to Sally, so she knows the extent of things.

Katie gave Sally her word that she wouldn’t tell anyone that she was sick, but that didn’t last long. She immediately told Bill (Don Diamont) and Wyatt. From there, Wyatt discussed things with Flo (Katrina Bowden).

Sally is going to have raised suspicions next week on The Bold and the Beautiful because of Wyatt’s actions. She loves him, and he chose Flo — again. Sally was adamant that he not find out about her medical condition because she didn’t want his pity. That is exactly what will be happening moving forward.

Wyatt and Flo make a sacrifice

Flo is going to be selfless once again. The Bold and the Beautiful viewers watched as she donated her kidney to her Aunt Katie anonymously. Flo was on the outs with the Logans because of her part in the baby switch, and Beth being kept away from Hope (Annika Noelle).

After talking about what to do next, Flo is going to step aside and let Wyatt be with Sally while she spends her final days. The two have a lifetime to look forward to, so there is no rush. Flo insists that Wyatt be there for the woman he once loved. It isn’t conventional, and those around the couple realize the sacrifice she is making by allowing this.

In the promo, Sally and Wyatt are embracing, and she reveals that she needed this. Of course, he knows why, and this is where she will begin to put the pieces together about Katie talking about her diagnosis.

There will be a proposal between Sally and Wyatt. He wants her to live with him and spend the time they have left together. Her reaction remains to be seen, but she will be happy that Wyatt is back in her life and seems sincere.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.