The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy and Taylor take on Hope and Brooke and Bill and Poppy’s reunion

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease the aftermath of killer Luna (Lisa Yamada), brings a whole new level of chaos to the hit CBS soap.

It’s been all about who killed Tom (Clint Howard) and Hollis (Hollis W. Chambers) for weeks.

Luna was the last person B&B viewers suspected was the culprit, but nonetheless, it was her.

The writers did a 180 with the character, and we can only hope there’s a good reason for the sudden change.

What we do know is that the fallout from Luna’s actions will be front and center on the daytime drama for weeks to come.

Thanks to the latest preview video, The Bold and the Beautiful fans were given a tease of what the aftermath looks like.

Will Bill and Poppy reunite?

Before Luna showed her crazy side, Bill (Don Diamont) and Poppy (Romy Park) were rekindling their romance from decades ago. They were ready to play happy little family when they believed Bill was Luna’s father.

Now, after Luna framed Poppy for murder to basically pursue a romantic relationship with Bill, it leaves Bill and Poppy’s future up in the air. Things have changed, and that’s evident by his reaction to a free Poppy walking into his mansion.

The couple has a decision to make about their future. All signs point to Poppy and Bill calling it quits in light of what Luna did.

Li (Naomi Matsuda) seems to agree with us, too. While talking to Finn (Tanner Novlan), Li admits there’s little to no hope for Bill and her sister.

The Logan women versus the Forrester women again

B&B is giving fans a sense of deja vu with yet another feud between the Forresters and Logans. This time, though, it’s not about Ridge (Thorsten Kaye). Finn has the women at odds thanks to Hope (Annika Noelle) kissing him.

In true Steffy fashion, she recovers from her kidnapping by going all in on Hope. Steffy isn’t here for Hope’s excuses or sentiments over her recent ordeal.

The gloves are off for Steffy, who takes a dig at Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) while putting Hope in her place. Spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful reveal Steffy takes her anger out on Hope by hitting her where it hurts: Hope For The Future.

Meanwhile, Brooke feels the wrath of Taylor (Rebecca Budig) for targeting Steffy’s family. Taylor blames Brooke for teaching Hope such bad behavior.

Will Bill and Poppy end things? How will Brooke and Hope react to Taylor and Steffy coming for them?

Make sure to tune into B&B daily to find out.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.