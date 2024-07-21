The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Deacon questions overdoses and Katie is on to Poppy

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease what happened to Tom (Clint Howard), and Hollis (Hollis W. Chambers) will be front and center.

There is just one full week of July sweeps left, and the storylines will get a push in the coming days.

A whodunnit is in full swing, but Deacon (Sean Kanan) is only now beginning to realize it.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) has become suspect number one, but that would be too easy with minimal payoff.

With the suspect list growing, it could be anyone who attended the music event—but The Bold and the Beautiful preview reveals it could be more than one.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what to expect this week on the hit CBS soap.

Deacon suspects it was more than just an overdose

After mulling over what happened to his friends, Deacon talks to Bill (Don Diamont) at Il Giardino.

Bill is concerned, likely because of Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) reaction to Hollis’ death.

The Bold and the Beautiful preview video shows the conversation between Deacon and Bill, and Justin (Aaron D. Spears) is present. When Deacon reveals he suspects more than an overdose happened, the lawyer looks suspicious.

He was present at the music night, and it’s been a while since anyone has seen him in Los Angeles. It’s no coincidence, but how is he connected?

Katie voices concern about Poppy

Since they met, something has been off between Katie (Heather Tom) and Poppy (Romy Park).

Katie has known Luna and adores her, but Poppy is another story. She got a vibe from her that she couldn’t shake, and it was enough for her to bring it up with Bill.

While they may no longer be together, Katie wants what’s best for Bill and doesn’t believe it’s Poppy. Katie’s worry is valid, though. The two share a son, and his happiness is the most important thing to her.

When Katie voices her concern to Bill, Poppy listens around the corner. She won’t take kindly to Katie’s meddling, which could put the Logan sister in danger—especially if she is the one getting rid of the people who stand between her and her life with Dollar Bill.

Will Poppy take matters into her own hands when it comes to Katie? She finally has everything Li (Naomi Matsuda) has accused her of wanting, and Katie threatens that.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.