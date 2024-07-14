Is Sheila the murderer on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Murder is the name of the game on The Bold and the Beautiful.

July sweeps have focused on a whodunnit mystery, which includes the death of two Il Giardino employees.

Tom (Clint Howard) was poisoned to make it look like an overdose, and Hollis (Hollis W. Chambers) was killed the same way.

Friday’s The Bold and the Beautiful cliffhanger saw Sheila “discover” Hollis behind the bar — dead.

They set it up moments earlier, with Deacon (Sean Kanan) mentioning Sheila got in late before she headed down to make coffee.

But is Sheila really the murderer on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Sheila looks incredibly guilty

Finding out Sheila is the one who killed Tom and Hollis wouldn’t be surprising to anyone in Los Angeles.

It seems that’s how things are headed — at least at face value.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers teased that Hollis had the same thing in his body as Tom. Naturally, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) believes Sheila is the culprit.

Not only does she live and work at Il Giardino, but she was also unhappy that Tom attempted to warn Deacon about Sheila and her past. She said she let it go, but that’s up for debate. And when Hollis tried to talk to her about what was in Tom’s belongings, she was angry about it.

There’s also the fact that Hollis knew whoever approached him while the power was out. He looked through Tom’s backpack and talked to the killer about helping.

Sheila seems to be the easiest connection, but in the world of soaps, easy isn’t always right.

Could Li be the real culprit?

Friday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful highlighted that Li (Naomi Matsuda) was at the event at Il Giardino, and Jack (Ted King) was right there, too. They ran into each other while visiting Finn (Tanner Novlan).

Sheila’s return from the dead spooked Li, and what better way to get her out of Los Angeles than to frame her for murder? No one would doubt her return to the evil side, so it’s a win-win for Li.

There’s also something fishy happening with Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) paternity, too. Poppy (Romy Park) visited Li at the hospital after the test returned as Bill (Don Diamont) was the father, but we aren’t so sure it was legit. Tom stood to wreck that with his declaration.

Li had access to the meds used to kill Tom and Hollis and the medical gloves seen behind the scenes at the show. But how would Hollis know her enough to talk like he did to the person who killed him?

Who do you think is the murderer running around Los Angeles? Is it Sheila? Could it be Li?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.