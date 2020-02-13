The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Ashley Jones returns as Bridget Forrester

Subscribe to our Bold and Beautiful newsletter!

The Bold and the Beautiful viewers will be seeing a familiar face next month. Ashley Jones will be returning as Bridget at the end of March.

Where will Bridget Forrester fit in when she returns to The Bold and the Beautiful?

There are a few things that could be happening in the coming weeks that could warrant a visit from Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Eric’s (John McCook) daughter.

Ashley Jones shares her The Bold and the Beautiful return on Instagram

Yesterday, Ashley Jones revealed that she was back on the CBS set for The Bold and the Beautiful. She brought her son with her, which she joked about in her post.

Of the three pictures posted, the script is what is striking The Bold and the Beautiful fans. Ashley Jones plays Bridget Forrester, and her first airdate back is March 30. That is still several weeks away, and a big gap from where February sweeps end.

The last time Ashley Jones was on The Bold and the Beautiful was for the Christmas 2018 sequence. It has been over a year, and she didn’t even return when her Aunt Katie (Heather Tom) had to undergo an emergency kidney transplant.

If that didn’t bring her back home, what will this time?

What will bring Bridget back to The Bold and the Beautiful?

There is some speculation that Ashley Jones may return to The Bold and the Beautiful as Bridget Forrester for a wedding. The writers are still giving viewers the Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) obsessing over Hope (Annika Noelle) storyline.

In recent days, it looks like Hope may be jealous that Thomas is giving his attention to Zoe (Kiara Barnes). There have been several instances where it is clear that she misses the attention he used to give to her, while not acting on it.

He set a plan into motion for the two to grow closer, and it looks like it is working.

Upcoming spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful hint that Thomas will use Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) to get Hope, and it may work. As things with Liam (Scott Clifton) appear to be a distant memory for Hope, could growing closer to Thomas be an option?

Will Ashley Jones return as Bridget for a wedding? That is one event that would bring her back to town as it did when Hope and Thomas tied the knot the first time.

This is the most likely scenario, but as the weeks pass, there may be new speculation as to why Bridget is returning.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.