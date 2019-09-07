The Bold and the Beautiful star Ashley Jones divorcing Joel Henricks after abuse allegations

The Bold and the Beautiful star Ashley Jones filed for divorce from her husband, Joel Henricks. A week prior, the actress went and obtained an order of protection against him.

Allegations of abuse are rampant between this couple. Ashley Jones revealed that the physical abuse started before she married Joel Henricks but has steadily increased. According to TMZ, Jones alleges that her husband crushed her hand in 2017, causing her to have surgery because of the fracture.

Earlier this year, Ashley Jones and Joel Henricks celebrated three years of marriage. The two were married following a short engagement and share one son. Jones has included their son on the order of protection, as she fled the house with him last month.

On August 17, Ashley Jones left with her son. Since then, she has been attempting to stay away from Joel Henricks, though he is allegedly still stalking her. Jones revealed she found a tracking device on her vehicle while she was staying with her friend.

People reports that her restraining order was granted. Joel Henricks has to stay at least 100 yards from her and their son and there is to be no contact with either.

Viewers will recognize Ashley Jones as Bridget Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful. She is the daughter of Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Eric Forrester (John McCook). Jones has been appearing on and off the CBS soap, most recently returning to support her sister Hope (Annika Noelle).

Ashley Jones also did a stint on General Hospital as Parker, the teacher who had a relationship with Kristina Corinthos (Lexi Ainsworth). She was on and off in Port Charles as well, finally leaving for good before returning to The Bold and the Beautiful.

At this point, Ashley Jones isn’t appearing on either soap but has a clear opening should Bridget Forrester be needed on The Bold and the Beautiful.