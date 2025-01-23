Tessa on Young and the Restless dragged over defending Ian: ‘Gullible and stupid’

The Young and the Restless threw viewers a curveball today, which means big trouble for Teriah on various levels.
Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) dropped a bomb on Mariah (Camryn Grimes) by defending Ian (Ray Wise) to her.
Despite everything Mariah said about Ian to her wife, a visit from Ian made Tessa think he deserved a second chance.
Mariah, though, is no fool and knows this is simply a ploy on Ian’s part to seek revenge.
The two ladies got into a heated fight over Tessa suggesting Ian isn’t as evil or vindictive as Mariah thinks.
Y&R fans are going off on social media at Tessa’s behavior, especially since she’s a former con artist and should see another one coming from a mile away.
Tessa on Young and the Restless dragged over defending Ian
X (formerly Twitter) was on fire, with The Young and the Restless fans taking aim at Tessa.
“Tessa is so gullible and stupid. Her loyalty should lie with her wife. She’s so easily manipulated,” read an X.
Another fan is shocked at how “stupid” Tessa is acting.
A different X user wondered if everything was alright with Tessa following her standing up for Ian.
“Tessa done drunk the koolaid…” stated an X.
There was an X that accused Tessa of “tripping” with her actions.
More Y&R fans sound off on the way Tessa is acting
The call for Mariah to leave Tessa was mentioned more than once amid Y&R fan outrage.
“Time to divorce that heffa! #yr if I told you how this man has hurt me yet you want me to forgive him??” wrote one X user.
Another X used a picture of a shocked Mariah to declare that most of The Young and the Restless fans reacted similarly to Tessa’s pleas about Ian.
Some Y&R viewers saw the positive in Tessa and Mariah arguing over Ian, and that was because it made for excellent TV.
Honestly, the fight finally made us care more about Teriah than we have in a long time. February sweeps are on the horizon, so this fight between Mariah and Tessa is likely just the beginning of their troubles.
Ian not only had Jordan (Colleen Zenk) kidnap Sharon (Sharon Case), but he also framed Sharon for Heather’s (Vail Bloom) murder. When Mariah finds that out, Tessa’s little defense of Ian will only rile her up more.
What do you think of Tessa defending Ian and going against her wife?
The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.