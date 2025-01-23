Tessa on Young and the Restless dragged over defending Ian: ‘Gullible and stupid’

The Young and the Restless threw viewers a curveball today, which means big trouble for Teriah on various levels.

Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) dropped a bomb on Mariah (Camryn Grimes) by defending Ian (Ray Wise) to her.

Despite everything Mariah said about Ian to her wife, a visit from Ian made Tessa think he deserved a second chance.

Mariah, though, is no fool and knows this is simply a ploy on Ian’s part to seek revenge.

The two ladies got into a heated fight over Tessa suggesting Ian isn’t as evil or vindictive as Mariah thinks.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Y&R fans are going off on social media at Tessa’s behavior, especially since she’s a former con artist and should see another one coming from a mile away.

Tessa on Young and the Restless dragged over defending Ian

X (formerly Twitter) was on fire, with The Young and the Restless fans taking aim at Tessa.

“Tessa is so gullible and stupid. Her loyalty should lie with her wife. She’s so easily manipulated,” read an X.

Tessa is so gullible and stupid. Her loyalty should lie with her wife. She's so easily manipulated. #YR pic.twitter.com/PbOE4f7i8S — Niecee' (@LadeeNiecee) January 23, 2025

Another fan is shocked at how “stupid” Tessa is acting.

A different X user wondered if everything was alright with Tessa following her standing up for Ian.

“Tessa done drunk the koolaid…” stated an X.

There was an X that accused Tessa of “tripping” with her actions.

More Y&R fans sound off on the way Tessa is acting

The call for Mariah to leave Tessa was mentioned more than once amid Y&R fan outrage.

#YR Mariah dump that dizzy wife of yours pic.twitter.com/tdOouCAsL0 — rodrigosworld81 (@rodrigosworld81) January 23, 2025

“Time to divorce that heffa! #yr if I told you how this man has hurt me yet you want me to forgive him??” wrote one X user.

Time to divorce that heffa! #yr if I told you how this man has hurt me yet you want me to forgive him?? pic.twitter.com/tptEA4cOwP — Will Trent’s Side Pup 💅🏾 (@TVFan43) January 23, 2025

Another X used a picture of a shocked Mariah to declare that most of The Young and the Restless fans reacted similarly to Tessa’s pleas about Ian.

I'm guessing 5 million #YR fans have the same reaction to Tessa as Mariah does. pic.twitter.com/owsbimh1JS — KingMinos777 (@KingMinos777) January 23, 2025

Some Y&R viewers saw the positive in Tessa and Mariah arguing over Ian, and that was because it made for excellent TV.

If I have to put up with Tessa being an idiot, I deserve some good angst, at the very least. Give me more of this, please.#Teriah #YR https://t.co/IegASEJkTX — Jordan (@Queen_2_Be89) January 23, 2025

Honestly, the fight finally made us care more about Teriah than we have in a long time. February sweeps are on the horizon, so this fight between Mariah and Tessa is likely just the beginning of their troubles.

Ian not only had Jordan (Colleen Zenk) kidnap Sharon (Sharon Case), but he also framed Sharon for Heather’s (Vail Bloom) murder. When Mariah finds that out, Tessa’s little defense of Ian will only rile her up more.

What do you think of Tessa defending Ian and going against her wife?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.