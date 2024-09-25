The Young and the Restless star Sharon Case is celebrating 30 years of playing Sharon Newman on the hit CBS soap.

Sharon was the third actress to play Sharon within a three-month period when the character debuted in the summer of 1994.

This week, Y&R honors the milestone anniversary with a special Sharon-centric episode.

Although the show will be heavily filled with flashbacks to honor Sharon’s time in Genoa City, it also plays into her current storyline.

As Monster and Critics previously reported, Sharon referred to what’s coming as “the greatest storyline ever.”

Now, the actress has opened up about her favorite storylines throughout her run on the show.

Sharon Case reveals favorite The Young and the Restless storylines in honor of 30th anniversary

Speaking with Today, Sharon reflected on her amazing career on Y&R. The actress has been allowed to showcase her chops in countless storylines.

However, Sharon holds a couple close to her heart, even if they were tough to film at the time. The first is obviously the death Cassie’s (Camryn Grimes) death.

Y&R fans know it changed the course for long-time lovers Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon and became a pivotal point in the show’s history, which is often revisited.

“What we didn’t know then is that it would set the pace and set the journey of this show for decades to come,” she shared. “We’ve consistently talked about Cassie since she’s been gone. … It’s still creating drama and storyline in their lives.”

In fact, Cassie’s death has been front and center again as Sharon spirals with help from a dead Cameron (Linden Ashby), who she’s been hallucinating. The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that plays a key part in the Sharon-centric episode.

Sharon’s bipolar diagnosis is another important storyline for the actress. Y&R constantly shedding light on mental health is one of the many things she loves about working on the show.

“I love that that’s a part of the show. It’s just another facet of working here that adds to what you get to do as an actor and a public figure,” Sharon said.

Other of her favorite storylines include when Sharon broke out of prison, the character shooting Adam (Mark Grossman), and killing Cameron the first time.

Also, Sharon wins anytime she gets to work with Joshua, as they started at the same time and have been constants for each other all these years.

Sharon Case reflects on Nick and Sharon’s love story

It’s been quite a while since Sharon and Nick were a couple, but they never ever leave each other’s orbit.

“Together or not, they’ve been in each other’s lives for decades, and no one knows you better than that,” she insisted.

The ups and downs of their relationship have helped mold Sharon and Nick into the people they are today. After all, they fell in love as teenagers and essentially grew up together.

They are no longer romantically involved, but Nick and Sharon still have a deep love for each other that will never change. The Young and the Restless fans are still waiting for Shick to reunite, and Sharon is too.

“When you see a couple that’s been that close their whole life, you think back later and go, ‘Why weren’t you just together and married?’ Sharon expressed. “I think that there’s always that hope that true love conquers all.”

Sharon Case has been a staple on Y&R for 30 years. The actress has no plans to leave and hopes to achieve many more milestones, and we do too!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.