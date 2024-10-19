S.W.A.T. star Shemar Moore honors Kristoff St. John to reflect on his first The Young and the Restless scene

Shemar Moore geared up for a new season of S.W.A.T. by reflecting on his The Young and the Restless beginning and his brother, Kristoff St. John.

Y&R fans will forever remember Shemar as Malcolm Winters, the younger brother of fan favorite Neil Winters.

Together, Kristoff and Shemar made The Young and the Restless fans swoon and kept them tuning in daily.

Although he hasn’t been a regular on the hit CBS soap for years, Shemar has never forgotten where it all began for him.

The talented actor has also never forgotten the man who helped him back on his first day at Y&R.

To promote Season 8 of S.W.A.T. this week, Shemar honored the man and the show that changed his life.

S.W.A.T. star Shemar Moore honors Kristoff St. John

During an appearance on The Talk, Shemar was surprised with a clip of the first scene he did on Y&R. The actor took a minute before looking back on his soap gig, which he booked 30 years ago on April 6, 1994.

Shemar was asked what he would tell his younger self if he had the chance. Before he spoke, Shemar got a little choked up as he talked about the late great Krisoff, the person in the scene with him.

“To see my brother Kristoff up there. Yeah. Rest in Peace, my brother,” Shemar expressed before he took a trip down memory lane.

The Criminal Minds alum admitted he was scared on his first day. Despite his initial reaction to getting hired and excitement about being on TV, nerves got the best of him when he arrived on set.

Those fears were softened thanks to Kristoff, who ensured Shemar felt welcome and gave him the best advice before they shot their scene together. In fact, Shemar wouldn’t tell his younger self anything but rather reiterate what Kristoff said to him.

“You’re scared. You’re nervous. You’re green, but you got heart, and you got raw talent,” the actor spilled.

The bond between Shemar and Kristoff remained strong until his death. Shemar often speaks about his brother to honor his memory and continue his legacy.

Will Shemar Moore ever return to Y&R?

Shemar is often asked if he will ever return to the hit CBS soap. Since leaving, he’s made it clear he’s always willing to pop back in for a visit.

Shemar not only reprised the role of Malcolm when Neil died following Kristoff’s death in real life, but he has been back a couple of times as the daytime drama honors Neil and Kristoff.

Right now, though, Shemar is very busy filming S.W.A.T. after the show got a new lease on life twice, so we shouldn’t expect him in Genoa City anytime soon.

Along with looking back on his first scene on Y&R, Shemar also reflected on his time on the show with Justin Hartley (ex-Adam), and you can read all about that here.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS. S.W.A.T. airs Fridays at 9/8c on CBS.