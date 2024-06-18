Is Tucker leaving The Young and the Restless? Trevor St. John weighs in

The Young and the Restless villain Tucker (Trevor St. John) has had the walls closing in on him lately.

Even a fake heart attack wasn’t enough to woo Audra (Zuleyka Silver) back to him.

After accusing Jack (Peter Bergman) of being the mystery investor in Glissade, which Y&R viewers know is Victor (Eric Braeden), and getting nowhere, Tucker seems to have given up.

Tucker waved the white flag to Audra, which was unexpected for him, and told her she won.

All of this happened after a heart-to-heart with Traci (Beth Maitland), leading The Young and the Restless fans to question if Tucker is leaving the hit CBS soap.

Trevor has set the record straight on that hot topic.

Is Tucker leaving The Young and the Restless?

Earlier today, Trevor took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal that his run as Tucker on Y&R has ended for now.

“Dear #YR @YandR_CBS @YRInsider #YoungandRestless fans: As you well know, Tuckers come and Tuckers go, and so the cycle continues… this Tucker is in his go phase…” began his X.

The talented actor went on to thank those involved with The Young and the Restless for a great time on the show.

“I thank each and every member of the wonderful cast, the crew, the directors, the producers and production staff, and CBS/Sony for the great experience from day one to the last. I feel so fortunate to have played such a terrific role.”

Nope, he didn’t forgo the Y&R fans, either. In his goodbye message, he saved the best for last.

“Most importantly, I want to offer my heartfelt gratitude to you the #YR @YandR_CBS @YRInsider #YR @YandR_CBS @YRInsider #YoungandRestless fans. THANK YOU! 🩷🙏,” ended the X.

While Tucker may be gone from the hit daytime drama right now, Trevor promised fans he isn’t going anywhere, teasing new projects in the works.

The actor also used that X to promote his film A Good Enough Day, which airs on Prime Video.

Tucker might be gone for the time being, but I'm not going anywhere. I've got projects in the works, and if you haven't seen my film, A GOOD ENOUGH DAY, it's now available to stream for free on Tubi! https://t.co/aEgnQJxGeM — Trevor St. John (@trevorstjohn) June 18, 2024

Will Tucker return to Y&R?

It isn’t a big surprise that Tucker has exited the CBS show. The writers had backed him into a corner where he had no one when Audra kicked him to the curb.

All of his shady dealings and evil ways have long cost him Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Devon (Bryton James). There wasn’t a lot to move forward with for Tucker so having him MIA for a while isn’t a bad thing.

Plus, Y&R is shifting gears and focusing on other storylines this summer. We have no doubt Tucker and his scheming ways will return to Genoa City soon.

Will you miss Tucker?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.