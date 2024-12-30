Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) has The Young and the Restless fans buzzing after she became Ian’s (Ray Wise) latest victim.

Y&R left fans with a Monday cliffhanger ahead of a two-day break for the New Year’s holiday.

On Tuesday, December 31, and Wednesday, January 1, the hit CBS soap will air repeat episodes.

That means fans will have to wait a couple of days, if not longer, to find out what happens to Tessa.

We know that Ian drugged her, but what he wasn’t expecting was Mariah (Camryn Grimes) to arrive to disrupt his plan.

The episode ended with Mariah realizing Ian was out of prison and holding her wife in his arms.

Is Tessa leaving Young and the Restless?

All of this has The Young and the Restless fans wondering if this is the end of Teriah. The good news is that Tessa isn’t leaving the hit CBS soap, at least not right now.

Not only has Cait not said anything about wanting to exit the show, but Teriah is back on the forefront after a long time on the back burner. Ian returning and teaming up with Jordan (Colleen Zenk) will put Mariah, Tessa, and many more in grave danger heading into 2025.

Although the wait to see Mariah face off with Ian is a couple of days away, Y&R spoilers reveal that Victor (Eric Braeden) has a warning for Ian, which leads us to believe Mariah saves Tessa.

Then again, this is Genoa City, so Ian could take off with Tessa as planned, leaving Mariah reeling and desperate to find her wife.

After all, kidnapping Tessa would give him and Jordan two hostages since the latter now has Sharon (Sharon Case).

Camryn Grimes teases Teriah storyline on Y&R

Speaking with Soap Opera Digest, Camryn gushed over being able to work with Ray Wise again now that Ian is back on the canvas. While Camryn loves Ray, Ian’s return is a nightmare for Mariah, especially now that she has Tessa and baby Aria.

Camryn let Teriah fans know they are in for a rollercoaster ride over the next few months, and that couple can handle what’s coming.

“When they’re up against something together, I think that’s where Tessa and Mariah thrive. They’re very good teammates and they’re very good partners and so them being faced with a mutual conflict and watching them navigate it as a couple is, I think, going to be enjoyable,” she spilled to Soap Opera Digest.

The actress hopes Teriah fans will enjoy the story since the couple has been off-screen for so long.

Are you ready for more Teriah?

