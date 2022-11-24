Susan’s MIA on Days. Pic credit: Peacock

Is Susan Banks dead on Days of our Lives? That’s a question Days fans are asking after a car with Ava (Tamara Braun) and Susan (Stacy Haiduk) went over a cliff and exploded.

The scene has been teased since the fall promo was dropped a couple of months ago.

However, it just played out this week as November sweeps wind down.

Now, Days of our Lives fans are wondering if the crash truly means the end of EJ’s (Daniel Feuerriegel) mother or if this is another fake death on the hit soap opera.

After all, the DiMera’s are constantly presumed dead on the daytime drama only to come back to life. Just look at Stefan (Brandon Barash).

Here’s what we know about the fate of Susan.

Is Susan Banks dead on Days of our Lives?

The character of Susan isn’t pivotal in the hit soap opera. While she is EJ’s mother and Johnny’s (Carson Boatman) grandmother, she hasn’t had a pivotal storyline in quite a while.

Wacky Susan occasionally pops, mostly to spill the news she has had some sort of psychic vision, and that’s been pretty much the use of the character for years now. Yes, she did switch places with Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) last year so Kristen could escape prison, but for the most part, Susan’s in Memphis with her man Roger.

That doesn’t bode well for Susan surviving the car crash. The move will push the current feud between EJ and Ava, who no doubt will turn up alive, forward.

Even if Susan does end up alive someday, which likely will happen, at least for now, Days fans should count on Salem mourning her.

The powers that be are keeping the details under wraps, and that’s pretty much par for the course for the show.

Stacy has also kept quiet regarding whether she’s going from playing two to one character on the hit daytime drama.

What does Susan’s death mean for EJ?

If Susan’s death sticks, even for the foreseeable future, the dark side of EJ will undoubtedly come out. There’s no question that EJ is a villain, but since his return, he’s tried to prove he’s not all that bad.

EJ losing his mother because of his actions just make him turn into the sinister evil character from back in the day that fans loved to hate.

With only a few days left in November sweeps, Days of our Lives will likely end up with more questions than answers that won’t be revealed until February sweeps.

Do you think Susan is alive or dead?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.