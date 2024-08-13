Is Sarah leaving Days of our Lives? That’s the question on Days fans’ minds after Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) was involved in a hit-and-run.

The preview video for the hit Peacock soap revealed that drunk Fiona (Serena Scott Thomas) gets into a car crash with a passed-out Brady (Eric Martsolf) in the backseat.

Many eagle-eyed fans were certain that Sarah was the person Fiona hit in the crash.

Today, we learned that was the case, and now, Days of our Lives viewers can’t help but wonder if Sarah is leaving the show again.

After all, it seems like Sarah comes and goes a lot on the hit daytime drama.

So, will Xander (Paul Telfer) become a single daddy because of the accident?

Let’s take a look at what we know.

Is Sarah leaving Days of our Lives?

There are no signs that Sarah or Linsey are leaving Days again. Although the show doesn’t comment on the status of its actors or actresses, when Linsey left before, she shared the news on social media.

Linsey has yet to mention anything about exiting the Peacock soap. In fact, it’s no secret that the actress enjoys playing Sarah and hasn’t always been thrilled when the character was written out.

Sarah, being the victim in Fiona’s hit-and-run, is more storyline-driven.

Remember, this is a soap, and happy couples don’t make for good television. Sarah and Xander have been happy for a while and just got married, so of course, they needed some crisis thrown their way.

Having Xander’s estranged mom, who he just reconnected with, run over his wife and leave her for dead kicks off so much drama. Not only will Xander fear for his wife, but when it comes out that Finoa was the cause of the accident, it will be soap opera gold.

Paul Telfer teases Xarah’s future on Days

Another reason we know Sarah isn’t going anywhere is because of Paul. In a recent interview with Soaps.com, before Days fans learned Sarah was headed for a crisis, Paul and Linsey teased the third time is a charm for Xarah.

Paul didn’t want to give away any spoilers but did share that Xarah is still going strong.

“Currently, without spoiling anything, we are still together and operating as if this is our one true love, forever and always,” the actor revealed to the outlet.

Since Days of our Lives films about six months in advance, Paul’s words let us know Sarah isn’t going anywhere.

The fallout of Fiona hitting and leaving Sarah for dead will have a ripple effect in Salem, so keep watching daily.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.