Sami faces a life and death situation after EJ kicks her out of the DiMeras mansion. Pic credit: NBC

Only a couple of episodes have aired since Days of our Lives returned from a two-week hiatus because of the Tokyo Olympics. The hit NBC soap opera has kept fans on the edge of their seats with lots of twists and turns.

The latest storyline shocker involves Sami (Alison Sweeney), leaving viewers wondering what is next for the Salem villain. After her life was blown up because she cheated on EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) with Lucas (Bryan Dattilo), Sami faces a dangerous situation.

Hurricane Sami has found herself a victim of a kidnapping. The twist has fans asking if Sami is exiting Days again.

Is Sami leaving Days of our Lives?

There is good and bad news when it comes to Sami’s future in Salem. The bad news is that yes, Sami is leaving Days of our Lives.

It’s no secret Alison is one busy lady. Along with filming the hit daytime drama, Alison is also a fixture in Hallmark channel movies and original series.

The actress most recently teamed up with soap opera vet Cameron Mathison for Sweet Revenge: A Hannah Swensen Mystery on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Alison often returns to Days for brief stints. Her last return was much longer than previous ones allowing Sami to be at the forefront of several storylines.

The kidnapping allows writers to keep Sami off-screen while crafting a story that can slowly unfold. Let’s face it, Sami’s isn’t the most popular person in Salem. It may take people a long time to realize she’s in trouble.

Will Alison Sweeny return to Days again?

The good news surrounding Sami exiting Days is that she will be back soon. Yes, Alison is returning to Days of our Lives.

According to Soaps.com, Alison is already back on the NBC set filming scenes, so fans won’t be kept hanging too much longer.

“I have other scenes that I’m doing right now, so you’ll see what happens next. Every time I talk to head writer Ron Carlivati, we have a hilarious, great conversation. He has fun ideas for this character, and I enjoy playing them,” Alison shared with the website.

Based on the soap opera’s filming schedule, viewers can expect to see Sami back on screen later this fall.

Sami leaving Salem comes right before her, and EJ’s son Johnny (Carson Boatman) shows up in Salem. Johnny first premiered in the Days summer preview video when he surprises his twin sister Allie (Lindsay Arnold).

Do you think EJ had Sami kidnapped?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.