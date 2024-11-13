Is Phyllis leaving The Young and the Restless? That’s the question on Y&R fans’ minds after Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) is involved in a car crash.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the hit CBS soap teased Phyllis’ latest development in a sneak peek at the 13,000th episode.

For weeks, The Young and the Restless has been dropping hints about the milestone episode focusing on Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Devon’s (Bryton James) wedding.

However, what was left out was that Phyllis’ determination to prove Sharon (Sharon Case) killed Heather (Vail Bloom) takes a dramatic turn.

Phyllis crashes her car after getting a text from Sharon, or someone she thinks is Sharon.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Now, the fate of the fiery redhead hangs in the balance, adding another layer to this storyline.

Is Phyllis leaving Young and the Restless?

The good news for fans is that Phyllis isn’t leaving the hit daytime drama. Michelle just celebrated her 30th anniversary of playing Phyllis and has no desire to go anywhere.

Instead, what happens next with Phyllis will likely all be storyline-dedicated. Spoilers for Y&R tease Phyllis lands in a coma, getting the character out of Sharon’s way without killing her.

It also means that the storyline about who killed Heather isn’t ending anytime soon. In fact, with Phyllis out of commission and unable to fight for Daniel, we suspect things will get a lot worse for him before they get better.

Perhaps the writers are waiting to wrap up this storyline during February sweeps.

Michelle Stafford weighs in on Y&R’s 13,000th episode

The Phyllis twist is a big moment in the milestone episode for The Young and the Restless. Michelle was thrilled to play such a key role for the special occasion.

Ahead of the episode, the cast gathered for a celebration that included speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet.

Michelle joked that it was “a lot of damn shows.” The actress also talked about the work it has brought for the cast and crew over the years.

“I think it’s successful because it’s a very warm thing for people,” she expressed. “People would get in touch with us through social media and say I’m all alone, and I am watching you guys every day. You’re keeping me alive. It means something. It’s very, very special.”

The soap starlet gave mad props to the warm feeling the show provides, which is attributed to all the talented behind-the-scenes people who bring Genoa City to life.

Phyllis’ life hangs in the balance, but we know she isn’t leaving the show, which is good news.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.