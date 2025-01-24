Ding dong Jordan (Colleen Zenk) is gone on The Young and the Restless, or is she?

The walls finally closed in on Jordan on the hit CBS soap this week.

Claire (Hayley Erin) pulled a fast one on her crazy aunt with the help of her new family.

Jordan soon realized that not only had Claire betrayed her, but Ian (Ray Wise) had too.

Out of options, Jordan drank the tea that Claire had poisoned to avoid her crimes.

In true soap fashion, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Victor (Eric Braeden), and Claire were on hand to witness the dramatic moment.

Now, Y&R fans wonder if this is how Jordan meets her maker.

Is Jordan leaving Young and the Restless?

All signs now point to Jordan being dead and Colleen leaving the hit CBS soap.

Victor took matters into his own hands once it was revealed that the tea killed Jordan and had his people get rid of the body. This is a classic soap move, leaving much room for interpretation.

The Newman family certainly feels like they have rid themselves of Jordan. However, The Young and the Restless is no stranger to bringing characters back from the dead.

Jordan, for her part, has been presumed dead and captured by authorities more than once in the couple of years she’s been on the show. It’s been a bit much.

However, we have a feeling that we have not yet seen the last of Jordan or her threat to the Newman family. Jordan going out like this just doesn’t feel right. It feels like something is missing.

Plus, Jordan is the kind of villain soaps need, and Colleen is a pure treasure for the show. We can’t imagine the powers that be letting go of her for good.

Aunt Jordan: "I hope that my Ian destroys every one of you!"

What’s next for Claire after Jordan’s death?

Since Jordan seems to be gone for now, the fallout will take a toll on the Newman family, especially Claire. Even though Claire was determined to kill her aunt, the reality of it all will be hard for her.

Lucky for Claire, she has Kyle (Michael Mealor) to help her through his latest drama. The rest of the Newman family will be on hand, too, but there will be some consequences.

Victor isn’t thrilled with Nikki, Claire, and Victoria going rogue, and the mustache isn’t going to let their actions slide.

Do you think Jordan is really dead? Sound off in the below comments section with your thoughts.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.