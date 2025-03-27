Is Gabi leaving Days of our Lives? Cherie Jimenez addresses exit rumors

The Days of our Lives rumor mill has been running wild that Cherie Jimenez is leaving the role of Gabi months after taking it over.

Cherie debuted last summer as Gabi, following Camila Banus’ exit from the show after 13 years in 2023.

Even though Gabi was off-screen for months, it still wasn’t easy for Days fans to accept Cherie in the role.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Cherie opened up about the online bullying she received after her premiere as Gabi.

Months later, there’s speculation the actress is walking away from the hit Peacock soap.

So, is there any truth to these rumors?

Cherie Jimenez addresses Days of our Lives exit rumors

Recently, Cherie took to X (formerly Twitter) to shut down rumors she was leaving Days and the role of Gabi just a few months into her contract.

“I guess there’s a rumor going around that I’m leaving Dool & so I just wanted to squash that right now by letting y’all know I’m not going anywhere. I love playing Gabi & everyone at #Days ⏳♥️✨,” read the X.

One of Cherie’s costars, AnnaLynne McCord (Cat), also had something to say about the rumors. AnnaLynne reshared Cherie’s X, adding her own message.

“You are not allowed to leave! I love you too much! I won’t let you :) ❤️😘,” AnnaLynne wrote.

Yes, it seems AnnaLynne and Cherie have become friends since they joined Days of our Lives around the same time. Cherie had nothing but love for AnnaLynne when she responded to her X.

“I love you too 🥰 & same goes for you 😘⏳✨,” Cherie expressed.

What’s next for Gabi on Days?

While Gabi isn’t front and center in a storyline, she will be soon. Gabi has been on the sidelines for a minute other than her slow-burn romance with JJ (Casey Moss).

However, that is about to change thanks to EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) and what he did to Rafe (Galen Gering). Jada (Elia Cantu), Gabi, and Rafe all know EJ was responsible for Arnold’s (Galen Gering) return and the Rafe swap.

Days of our Lives is gearing up for a whodunnit mystery with someone shooting EJ for his recent evil actions. Gabi will undoubtedly be on the list as that mystery explodes in the next few weeks.

Other than that, we know Gabi will be part of Days 60th anniversary in November, as those episodes were just filmed.

Are you happy Cherie is staying on the daytime drama as Gabi?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.