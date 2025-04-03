Is EJ leaving Days of our Lives in 2025?

Days of our Lives fans are buzzing about whether EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) is leaving the hit Peacock soap after the character was shot.

The story about who shot EJ kicked off today, but it’s been in the works for weeks.

EJ has made an enemy out of pretty much everyone in Salem, including his son, Johnny (Carson Boatman).

While the story kicks off a whodunnit mystery, Days fans are wondering if it’s the beginning of the end for the villain.

After all, the daytime drama seems to be undergoing several casting changes right now, with news that Tamara Braun (Ava) and Billy Flynn (Chad) are both out.

So, will EJ and Dan be added to the Days of our Lives exit list?

Here’s what we know.

Will EJ die on Days of our Lives?

It’s been over three years since EJ returned to Salem, which has some fans fearing Dan may have decided not to renew his contract. The good news for EJ fans (yes, there are some of us out there) is that Dan does not want to leave the show.

Since joining the hit Peacock soap, Dan has continued to gush over his journey playing EJ. Most recently, the actor took to Instagram to share a picture from the cast photoshoot for Days’ 60th anniversary.

The picture proves that Dan is still very much in the mix when the anniversary arrives in November. Due to the advanced filming schedule for Days of our Lives, we know that EJ will still be around well into 2026.

Dan also participated in a social media post celebrating 10 years of Paul Telfer playing Xander.

The fallout of EJ’s shooting

There are plenty of people who wanted to shoot EJ and will be thrilled to learn he was injured. However, some Salem residents will have a mixed reaction to the news.

Days fans saw Johnny be very stoic when Chad informed him his father was shot. Johnny will grapple with the situation as his anger towards his dad for what he did to Sami (Alison Sweeney) is still raw.

Speaking of Sami, she will be back on the canvas soon. Word on the street is Belle (Martha Madison) expresses her true feelings for EJ after the shooting, which, in true soap fashion, Sami overhears.

EJ’s relationship with Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) and Chad also changes amid his medical crisis, shifting the DiMera family dynamic.

As the suspect list for who shot EJ grows, more relationships in Salem will be tested, such as JJ (Casey Moss) and Gabi’s (Cherie Jimenez).

Finally, EJ’s shooting storyline has begun. Buckle up, Days fans, because it will be one entertaining ride.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.