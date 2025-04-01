Is Ava leaving Days of our Lives? Tamara Braun speaks out

Days of our Lives star Tamara Braun has given fans something to discuss, and it’s not an April Fools’ Day joke.

The actress has wrapped her latest run as Ava on the hit Peacock soap.

Tamara took to Instagram today to share news, which raised eyebrows, considering it’s the day of jokes.

Sharing a video of behind-the-scenes fun, Tamara revealed that she hasn’t been filming Days in months.

“I wish this was an April Fool’s Joke but it’s not. This is Ava’s last week on Days. Last couple of days really. Sad but true. I’ve been gone since late July of last year but you can still catch Ava on your screens until April 3rd!” began her message.

The actress went on to add, “I miss being with my Days pals. They are a really good group of caring individuals and being with them was a joy.Thanks for all the #love #kindness and #support during Ava’s latest Salem stint. 🩷,” read her caption.

Tamara added the hashtags #dool #aprilfoolsday #notaprilfoolsjoke #solong #dool #missyouall to further express her feelings on exiting Days of our Lives and reiterate that this was not a joke.

Days of our Lives stars react to Tamara and Ava’s exit

The comments section of Tamara’s IG post was filled with her Days family singing her praises and showing her nothing but love amid her exit news.

Galen Gering (Rafe) wants Tamara to come back, and Dan Feuerriegel (EJ) and Lucas Adams (Tripp) replied with heart emojis.

Eric Martsolf (Brady) and Robert Scott Wilson (Alex) gushed over Tamara being a pro and how much they adore her.

“I adore you in every way possible. I’m so grateful to have you in my life. Let’s have another 3hr coffee soon! ✨♥️,” wrote Linsey Godfrey (Sarah).

Tina Huang (Melinda) sang Tamara’s praises while expressing gratitude for getting to know her.

Beyond the Gates star Mike Manning (Smitty) shared a message to his former on-screen mom writing, “You were and are a beautiful light on and off the show. That wont change. ✨.”

Julie Dove (Connie) echoed what everyone else was saying, sharing her gratitude for Tamara helping her and appreciation for getting to work with Tamara during her stint on the show.

Will Tamra return to Days as Ava?

Unlike other soaps, Days of our Lives has become known for constantly rotating actors and actresses in and out. Even though things are changing behind the scenes with new writers, we don’t expect that to change.

Ava ran her course this time around. The kidnapping was the biggest thing to happen to her in a while. So having her exit makes sense as other stories like who shot EJ, John’s (Drake Hogestyn) final arc, and Bo (Peter Reckell) and Hope’s (Kristian Alfonso) return take center stage.

However, we have learned when it comes to Days to never say a character is gone for good, and that is the case with Ava.

We will just have to wait and see what’s next for Tamara. Perhaps she will return to General Hospital as Kim.

Will you miss Ava and Tamara in Salem?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.