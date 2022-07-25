Is Ashland leaving The Young and the Restless?

Genoa City just might be rid of the Locke Ness monster. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless fans wonder if Ashland (Robert Newman) is leaving the hit CBS soap opera.

It’s been over a year since Ashland first arrived in Genoa City as the ruthless business mogul and husband of Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) former fling, Tara (Elizabeth Leiner).

A lot has happened since then, including Ashland marrying Victoria (Amelia Heinle), getting his hands on Newman Enterprises, and faking cancer.

All of Ashland’s lying and scheming against the Newman family finally caught up to him. The fallout has been a roller-coaster ride for Y&R viewers.

Victoria got the upper hand in deceiving her husband by stealing all his money, which caused him to become unhinged.

Things came to a head this week, and now viewers can’t help but think Ashland’s days on the hit soap opera are over.

What happened to Ashland on The Young and the Restless?

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Nick (Joshua Morrow) finds a shocking discovery at Victoria’s house. One preview video gave fans a glimpse of Nick attacking Ashland after threatening his sister.

Today’s episode featured the showdown between Ashland, Nick, and Victoria. When Nick learned Ashland hurt Victoria, he punched him with Ashland, fell, and hit his head.

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

In true soap opera fashion, neither Victoria nor Nick could find a pulse and assume Ashland is dead. While waiting for Chance (Conner Floyd) to arrive, the Newman siblings step outside for a breather but return to find Ashland gone.

Is Ashland leaving Y&R in 2022?

All signs point to Ashland leaving Y&R for now. There’s not really anything more to be done with his storyline at this point other than to drive a new story. It seems that’s the direction the writers are going in too.

The question remains, though, did Ashland really die?

Ashland could not have been dead and walked out of Victoria’s house on his own.

Another option is someone could have moved the body without Nick or Victoria knowing. That’s a little far-fetched, but crazier things have happened in Genoa City.

Whatever the case, Victor (Eric Braeden) will pull the strings to keep his children safe.

The Young and the Restless has been very tight-lipped regarding this storyline so that viewers can expect more twists and turns. Neither Robert nor the CBS show has commented on his future on the soap opera either.

It sounds like Ashland could be gone for a little while but not forever. Then again, Y&R could have something completely different planned, so stay tuned.

Do you want Ashland to leave or stick around?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.