Is Ashland leaving The Young and the Restless?

The Young and the Restless fans wonder if Ashland (Robert Newman) is leaving the hit CBS soap opera.
It’s been over a year since Ashland first arrived in Genoa City as the ruthless business mogul and husband of Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) former fling, Tara (Elizabeth Leiner).
A lot has happened since then, including Ashland marrying Victoria (Amelia Heinle), getting his hands on Newman Enterprises, and faking cancer.
All of Ashland’s lying and scheming against the Newman family finally caught up to him. The fallout has been a roller-coaster ride for Y&R viewers.
Victoria got the upper hand in deceiving her husband by stealing all his money, which caused him to become unhinged.
Things came to a head this week, and now viewers can’t help but think Ashland’s days on the hit soap opera are over.
What happened to Ashland on The Young and the Restless?
The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Nick (Joshua Morrow) finds a shocking discovery at Victoria’s house. One preview video gave fans a glimpse of Nick attacking Ashland after threatening his sister.
Today’s episode featured the showdown between Ashland, Nick, and Victoria. When Nick learned Ashland hurt Victoria, he punched him with Ashland, fell, and hit his head.
In true soap opera fashion, neither Victoria nor Nick could find a pulse and assume Ashland is dead. While waiting for Chance (Conner Floyd) to arrive, the Newman siblings step outside for a breather but return to find Ashland gone.
Is Ashland leaving Y&R in 2022?
All signs point to Ashland leaving Y&R for now. There’s not really anything more to be done with his storyline at this point other than to drive a new story. It seems that’s the direction the writers are going in too.
The question remains, though, did Ashland really die?
Ashland could not have been dead and walked out of Victoria’s house on his own.
Another option is someone could have moved the body without Nick or Victoria knowing. That’s a little far-fetched, but crazier things have happened in Genoa City.
Whatever the case, Victor (Eric Braeden) will pull the strings to keep his children safe.
The Young and the Restless has been very tight-lipped regarding this storyline so that viewers can expect more twists and turns. Neither Robert nor the CBS show has commented on his future on the soap opera either.
It sounds like Ashland could be gone for a little while but not forever. Then again, Y&R could have something completely different planned, so stay tuned.
Do you want Ashland to leave or stick around?
The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.
Go away Ashland, terrible actor first of all, terrible story line since he’s been on, buh byeeeeee Ashland I hope
Robert Newman is anything but a poor actor. I watched him for years as Josh Lewis on the Guiding Light.He was a great actor playing a good guy then. I hope he stays on Young and the Restless. He is easy on the eyes no matter what role he plays..
OMG could it really happen that The Young and Restless is finally going to hear the fans and get rid of Ashland permanently-please say it’s so 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
Terrible actor?? You need to clean your eye glasses. Ashland brings so much to Y&R and he is refreshing.
No pulse, Victoria did cpr – he’s dead. I think Victors men took the body.
Robert Is a wonderful actor. I too watched him for years on Guiding Light. Too bad they made him out a bad guy.
Loved him as Josh on Guiding Light, wish he played a nice guy in Y&R.
Robert is a great actor, please keep him on/
He is super creepy. I liked the prior one much better.
Y&R should make Ashland and Victoria a power couple for Victor is getting older. Breaking them up was the wrong direction to go. Ashland is a strong character like Victor.
He needs to take Victoria down.Teach her a lesson. Newmans need to pay.
I think he should stay but we all know there can’t be two kings and Victor is number one. Personally I’d like to see Victor gone. “You got that”? All he does is out his kids down.
I agree. Put some new faces on
He should stay but I’d like to see him and Adam and Sally form a business together and be extremely competitive with Victoria. No more fighting with the two, he deserves better..
Yes. He can go. He’s too old for Victoria and the story he as no place good to go.
I love Robert Newman I remember him on the Guiding Light
He is a great actor
No somebody needs to give the Newman a run for their money
get rid of ashland and sally terrible actress as well
Get rid of him! ASAP! Horrible storyline from the start! Nobody can replace Victor! You loose Victor, the Young and the Restless is done!
Good Bye Ashland
I remember when the Brooks family was the stars of Y&R. People said if Stuart Brooks left the show it would be the end. This was a very very long time ago. Victor was really a mean man. He locked up his wife’s lover in a cell in the basement. The met Nicky and started to change. Now another villain to give Victor a challenge. The show needs this storyline.
I believe he was on the guiding light
Yea he was! He was Reva’s husband Josh
Yes want him to stay
Yes want him to stay!
Stay he is an amazing actor and could drive story for a long time.
Ashland is a great addition to the cast!! Please don’t let another wonderful actor leave the show!!
Hit the road! Do not like this story line.
I hope Ashland sticks around!! Love Robert Newman, so good to see him back on daytime!!
I like the actor. Bring him back as his long lost twin! The good guy! 😂 Victoria needs a good love interest, and doesn’t that always happen on daytime???