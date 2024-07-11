Days of our Lives has fans buzzing about whether or not Abigail (formerly Marci Miller) is alive.

For weeks, the hit Peacock soap has been playing up the possibility that Abigail will return to the show.

Now, as July sweeps are heating up, the Abigail storyline has been barreling right along.

The most recent development has Days of our Lives fans even more convinced that Abigail is returning.

So are Days fans right, or is the show pulling a fast one on us?

Let’s take a look at what we know.

Is Abigail coming back to Days of our Lives?

The simple answer is yes. All signs point to Abigail returning to Salem. Chad (Billy Flynn) and Jack (Matthew Ashford) learning Abigail’s casket is empty is a classic soap tale that a character comeback is looming.

However, just because Abigail resurfaces doesn’t mean she’s the real deal. Considering Clyde (James Read) revealed that Abigail was alive to save his own hide, we know things are likely not as they seem.

Then there’s the new mystery woman in Clyde’s video that Chad and Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) found. It’s definitely a tease of some kind and all part of Clyde’s master plan.

Whether the woman is the real Abigail with memory loss or a fake one remains to be seen. But we can safely assume she will be some version of Abigail if nothing more than a look-alike.

Even though having Abigail back would be amazing, all signs point to the character not returning the way Days of our Lives fans hope or want.

Who is the mystery woman in the video?

AnnaLynne McCord made her Days debut as the woman in the video, even though you didn’t see her face. The rumor mill has been buzzing that she is taking over the role of Abigail, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

When news broke that AnnaLynne was joining the show, it was revealed that her character was named Marin. It seems she will resemble Abigail but won’t be her.

Instead, Marin is slated to be the latest member of the Greene family, which has recently emerged in Salem. That’s right, she is the sister of Felicity (Kennedy Garcia), Aaron (Louis Tomeo), and Mark (Jonah Robinson).

We must keep watching to find out about her connection to Clyde and her part in the Abigail twist. No doubt, more information will be shared as July sweeps roar on.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.