General Hospital’s Finola Hughes celebrates 40 years as Anna Devane

Finola Hughes is one of the most recognizable faces of ABC’s General Hospital.

She plays Anna Devane, though it’s not her only role on ABC soaps.

Anna and her twin, Alex (Finola Hughes), have appeared on General Hospital and the now-defunct All My Children.

It’s been 40 years since a 25-year-old Finola joined the cast, and the actress is reflecting on her decades-long journey as the character in Port Charles.

General Hospital celebrated 62 years on air, and with Finola’s 40th anniversary this week, too, it makes sense that she would talk about what life has been like since stepping into the make-believe world of Port Charles, New York.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what Finola had to say about her General Hospital journey.

Finola Hughes talks about lifelong friendships made

While speaking with Woman’s World, Finola Hughes opened up about her friendships since joining the ABC soap in the 80s.

One of those friendships is with Ian Buchanan, who played the role of Duke Lavery, one of Anna Devane’s leading men. The two have a tight friendship, even spending holidays together.

Finola told the publication about her friendship with Ian and others, saying, “I met him soon after I started, and some of my best friends are people I met when I first came on the show. Kristina and myself met almost 40 years ago, and she’s one of my closest friends and confidants. And I’ve told Jane Elliot that when [I have an empty nest in a couple years], I’m coming to live next to her. We’re gonna live next door to each other in two tiny little apartments and just chat!”

Kristina is Kristina Wagner, who plays Felicia Scorpio on General Hospital. The two play sisters-in-law on GH, and their friendship has blossomed since meeting in the 80s when Kristina was married to their then-co-star, Jack Wagner, who played Frisco Jones.

Finola Hughes addresses working with the younger actors

Finola Hughes also discussed what it is like to see a new generation of actors coming up on General Hospital.

Joss (Eden McCoy) is working her way into the WSB, and it has been fun for the writers to bring back the history from when Finola joined the show.

While Anna and Joss don’t often cross paths, Finola watches as Eden takes on the role’s tasks.

Finola also shared her thoughts on working with NuEmma (Braedyn Bruner).

She said, “I loved working with Brooklyn when she was growing up as the character, but she’s now working hard in nursing school, so we have Braeden [Braedyn] Bruner, and she’s just wonderful. Anna was a little isolated so it’s just lovely to have a family. She’s definitely seeing a reflection of her younger self in her granddaughter—which is what concerns her! I’m looking forward to seeing where this storyline goes.”

The writers are working toward May sweeps, and it seems that Anna and Emma will be involved in a big way.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.