General Hospital stars get emotional while sharing favorite memories

General Hospital has come a long way since its debut 62 years ago.

The hit ABC soap will air a special anniversary episode to mark the milestone moment. It was written with the intention to have Leslie Charleson be a part of it, but the actress passed away before it was filmed.

However, the last-minute changes in the scripts will allow viewers to see some of the long-term cast members participate in the dedication of the cardiac wing in honor of Leslie’s character, Dr. Monica Quartermaine.

As a special treat, many fan favorites were asked about their favorite moments on the hit ABC soap over the last year.

It’s been a busy one for the cast of General Hospital, especially with several returns and a shocking firing.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what the GH stars had to say about the last year on General Hospital.

General Hospital’s Kristina Wagner and John J. York get emotional

Mac (John J. York) and Felicia (Kristina Wagner) have been staples in Port Charles for decades. While their characters have come and gone, they are part of a time when the action on General Hospital was some of its best.

John battled cancer and left the show to get treatment and get a clean bill of health. His presence was missed on the set, and General Hospital viewers sent him well wishes as he went through his journey.

Kristina revealed that her favorite moment from the year was when John returned as Mac. Both were emotional as they shot their part in the YouTube video.

Stunt scenes are a favorite among General Hospital actors

Laura Wright (Carly) and Maurice Benard (Sonny) were also featured in the video.

She mentioned Steve Burton’s (Jason) return was her favorite for the year, with the dynamic of Carly, Jason, and Sonny being rekindled.

Maurice and Steve mentioned the explosion in Sonny’s penthouse as a favorite. This even led to Chad Duell (Michael) talking about filming it in the video and a clip of the special effects used to show Michael’s burns.

Finola Hughes (Anna) also talked about the stunts being some of her favorite moments. Much of what happened in “Africa” while Anna and Jason were searching for Lucky (Jonathan Jackson).

Genie Francis (Laura) mentioned her favorite moment was Jonathan Jackson’s return as Lucky. It had been years since they worked together, and the nod was a sweet reminder that some soap relationships go beyond just on-screen.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.