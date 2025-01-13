General Hospital spoilers: Willow plays dirty, Michael in danger, and more

General Hospital spoilers tease that a week of health emergencies and confrontations is on the way.

Friday’s cliffhanger suggested Michael (Chad Duell) would suffer a similar fate as Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Dex (Evan Hofer) at the hands of Cyrus (Jeff Kober).

Carly (Laura Wright) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) have been by Michael’s side, but they will get a harsh reality check when Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) asserts her dominance.

Trina (Tabyana Ali) and Kai (Jens Austin Astrup) will be featured this week as their relationship teeters between friends and more than friends.

Decisions will be made that cannot be reversed, and actions will have consequences as February sweeps are just a few weeks away.

Here’s what’s happening this week on General Hospital.

Willow puts her foot down

After her children are removed from Nina’s (Cynthia Watros) house, Willow decides to play dirty against Sonny and Carly.

With the advice of Drew (Cameron Mathison), she asserted her dominance in being Michael’s wife and being his medical proxy while he is incapacitated.

Carly is beyond upset that Willow made the move, and Nina will attempt to appeal to Sonny to help them both get what they want.

The General Hospital preview shows Drew standing with Willow, which will likely escalate the situation as he is the reason things between Michael and his wife are where they are.

Lucas (Van Hansis) and Isaiah (Sawandi Wilson) are paged to help with the medical emergency with Michael.

Will they save Michael from the digitalis Cyrus injected him with?

Meanwhile, Sonny has another attack outside of his home with chest pain. He is setting himself up to be in a position of weakness, which only makes him and the organization more vulnerable.

More Port Charles tidbits

Trina and Kai will grow closer, but she is surprised when he reveals he must decide whether to stay at PCU or move on. He caught her attention when she wasn’t expecting it.

Joss (Eden McCoy) is determined to find out who stabbed Dex, and with Brennan (Charles Mesure) dropping breadcrumbs to help her on her way, she gets closer to the truth.

Be sure to tune in all week to watch the drama in Port Charles explode.

Over the weekend, it was announced that Leslie Charleson (Monica Quartermaine) passed away at 79. She was the longest-running General Hospital character. We send our condolences to the family and friends who loved Leslie.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.