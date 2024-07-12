General Hospital spoilers for next week: Willow seeks out Nina, Carly sees Brennan, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit ABC soap tease that things are about to come to a head.

We are halfway through sweeps month, which means some of the storylines will find a conclusion.

The Pikeman storyline has been going on for months. With Anna (Finola Hughes) in the know, she is playing with fire. Her soft spot for Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) could lead to trouble.

Jason (Steve Burton) remains in limbo regarding the FBI and Carly’s (Laura Wright) situation. Her guilt is eating away at her, and he is getting impatient, waiting for Anna to spill the beans that Valentin is the head of Pikeman.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) is still working to find allies as he gets ready to battle Ava (Maura West) for custody of Avery (Ava and Grace Scarola).

Here's what's happening next week on General Hospital.

Willow opens up to Nina

After the kiss that shocked viewers, Willow’s (Katelyn MacMullen) guilt is eating away at her.

She and Drew (Cameron Mathison) shared a kiss in the heat of the moment, and Willow needs someone to confide in. With her forging a relationship with Nina (Cynthia Watros), it looks like she will tell her mom about the Fourth of July kiss.

That will complicate things further, as Nina is currently sleeping with Drew. However, Maxie (Kirsten Storms) and Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) are the only two who know—so far.

Spoilers tease that Drew is in the hot seat next week, and we can’t help but wonder if Nina takes the information she knows directly to the source.

Carly visits Brennan — again

It’s almost as if Carly can’t stay away from Jack Brennan (Charles Mesure). Their chemistry is off the charts, but her actions may have more consequences than anticipated.

Jason wasn’t happy when she went the first time, and we expect he will be angrier this time around.

However, he is focused on Anna and Valentin. Jason walked away from everything to save Carly, and it seems he cannot make headway.

More Port Charles tidbits

Cody (Josh Kelly) is going through it with Mac (John J. York). Keeping the secret that he was Mac’s son blew up in his face, and things aren’t going well despite having Maxie and Felicia (Kristina Wagner) on his side. Luckily for him, Sasha remains in his corner.

Trina (Tabyana Ali) has done well lately, but next week, another wave of grief will come over her. Could it be that her possible feelings for Gio (Giovanni Mazza) have sparked unresolved feelings with Spencer (formerly Nicholas Chavez)?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.