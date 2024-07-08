General Hospital spoilers: Cody confesses, Anna the thief, Drew’s campaign kick-off, and shocked Sasha

General Hospital spoilers tease that bombshells are dropping all over Port Charles.

July sweeps are bringing the heat on the hit ABC soap that’s for sure.

The latest preview video for GH reveals fans are in for one roller coaster of a ride this week.

For once, the drama featured doesn’t have anything to do with spiraling Sonny (Maurice Benard).

However, that doesn’t mean the mob boss won’t be front and center as the walls close in on him and his new number one enemy, Ava (Maura West).

Things are definitely changing in Port Charles this week, too, so let’s take a look at what’s happening.

Cody and Anna make big moves

Now that Mac (John J. York) is back, the truth about Cody’s (Josh Kelly) paternity is coming out, or at least we hope it is.

In the preview video, Cody seemingly reveals the truth to Maxie (Kirsten Storms) and Mac that he lied about the DNA results and Mac really is his father.

GH fans will have to wait and see if Cody really does come clean, or once again, the writers are stringing us along. However, this story was put on the back burner due to John J. York taking a break amid his health battle, so there’s a good chance Cody will come clean.

While Cody seems to reveal his truth, Anna (Finola Hughes) becomes more obsessed with proving the truth that Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) is the head of Pikeman. Anna breaks into Valentin’s house, determined to find the satellite phone that will give her all she needs to bring down her ex.

General Hospital spoilers reveal Anna makes a dangerous move, so it sounds like she gets closer to exposing Valentin.

Drew’s campaign brings more drama

Now that he’s officially a Quartermaine, Drew (Cameron Mathison) announces his run for Congress with fireworks helping kick off his campaign, and the fireworks aren’t just in the sky.

A very intense scene between Drew and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) will certainly have fans talking. The rumor mill has been buzzing for weeks that these two are getting a little too close for comfort, and boy, is that the case in the video.

Neither Willow nor Drew say a word, but the way they lock eyes speaks volumes. A flip of the scene shows Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) walking in on something that leaves her shook.

Will Sasha discover Drew and Willow crossing a line, or will she find Cody reeling from telling Mac that he is his father?

That question and more will be answered this week on the hit ABC soap.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.