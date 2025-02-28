General Hospital spoilers for next week: Threats are made, Sasha has a visitor, and Gio confides in Dante

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap tease that more drama is on the way for the people of Port Charles.

Things are getting interesting with Sidwell (Carlo Rota) in the mix. Despite his crimes, he has managed to integrate himself into the city.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) is on edge, making things more critical for the mob boss. The stress over the pier and worries about his children have him experiencing more episodes.

Cyrus’ (Jeff Kober) body is still missing, though everyone knows he’s dead. Jason (Steve Burton) is still the number one suspect. Brennan (Chris McKenna) made the body disappear and left Jason’s DNA at the scene.

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) is dealing with her pregnancy but is increasingly annoyed by the Quartermaines. Things intensified after she learned Sidwell was sitting with the Deception ladies.

Here’s what’s happening next week on General Hospital.

Gio confides in Dante

As the whole storyline of Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) giving up her and Dante’s (Dominic Zamprogna) baby up for adoption begins to unravel, Gio (Giovanni Mazza) catches up with Dante.

Only Lois (Rena Sofer) knows that Gio is Brook Lynn and Dante’s son. She handled everything for her daughter while keeping the child close to the family.

We suspect the truth will come out during the May sweeps as the writers tease Brook Lynn wants to know more about the baby she gave up for adoption. This will turn several lives upside down, including those of Sonny, Dante, Chase (Josh Swickard), and Olivia (Lisa LoCicero).

Sasha has a surprise visitor

After Sasha’s confrontation with Sidwell at the Metro Court, he might pop up on her again.

General Hospital spoilers teased Sasha, getting a surprise visitor. We suspect it is Sidwell.

She has every right to be terrified, especially after he nearly blew her up. When surprised at the Quartermaine mansion, will she need to enlist Jason as her bodyguard moving forward?

Let’s not forget that when Sasha was pouring out her soul in the chapel, Sidwell sat in the pews in disguise. Does he know the truth about who her baby’s father is?

This likely isn’t the last time these two will cross paths.

More Port Charles tidbits

Could a reconciliation between Brad (Parry Shen) and Lucas (Van Hansis) be in the works? It sounds that way after the former couple shares a moment next week.

Drew (Cameron Mathison) isn’t above threats and will make one against Curtis (Donnell Turner). Who will come out on top?

As February sweeps roll out, the fallout of secrets and lies will be felt for weeks to come.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.