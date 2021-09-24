General Hospital spoilers for next week: The fallout from Nixon Falls, Peter on the loose, and teen scene drama

The news Pete’s alive spreads fear throughout Port Charles. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit soap opera tease lots of confrontation, fear, courage, and secret revelations are the name of the game in Port Charles.

The ABC daytime drama is starting to piece together a much larger storyline that will intertwine several current stories. Oh yes, GH fans are in for another roller coaster of a week with even more twists and turns.

Nixon Falls impacts Port Charles

It was only a matter of time before what went down in Nixon Falls reached Port Charles. Sonny (Maurice Benard) is back, which means Jason (Steve Burton) is all alone again. Monica (Leslie Charleson) worries about her son now that Carly (Laura Wright) reunited with Sonny.

Jax (Ingo Rademacher) takes full blame for his part in what happened in Nixon Falls. Lucky for him, Jax helping Sonny gett home goes a long way.

Another person facing the music is Nina (Cynthia Watros). Maxie (Kirsten Storms) tries to do damage control for Nina by requesting people have some compassion for her.

Nothing and no one can help Nina when Carly unleashes her fury on Nina for her unforgivable deception.

The teen scene and Cassadine drama

Trina (Sydney Mikayla) and Cameron (William Lipton) work together to expose Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) and Esme (Avery Kirsten Pohl) as Ava’s (Maura West) stalker. When Josslyn (Eden McCoy) finds something startling evidence at the hospital, it gives the three friends the upper hand.

The walls are closing in on Esme and Spencer. When Esme makes a bold move, it hurts the couple more than helps them.

Meanwhile, Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) makes one last-ditch effort to keep Ava from leaving town. It doesn’t work though, and Ava walks away, leaving Nikolas to react like a true Cassadine.

Peter, Drew and Obrecht craziness

News that Peter (Wes Ramsey) is alive continues to have a ripple effect. It brings Liz (Rebecca Herbst) and Finn (Michael Easton) closer, prompting them to seek advice from Chase (Josh Swickard) and Terry (Cassandra James).

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and Anna (Finola Hughes) get a new lead on Peter. As their investigation heats up, Valentin takes advantage of a drunk-fueled moment with Anna.

An unlikely alliance is formed after Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) and Drew (Cameron Mathison) learn they are being held in the same place. Obrecht informs Drew that Peter and Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) are the kidnappers.

All of this plus Epiphany (Sonya Eddy) reunites with a longtime friend, which will probably be Phyllis (Joyce Guy). The writers are definitely keeping the character of Phyllis around, so she needs a Port Charles connection besides Nina and Sonny.

Who’s ready for another jaw-dropping week of the hit ABC soap opera?

