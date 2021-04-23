General Hospital spoilers for next week: Maxie makes decisions, Dante talks to Sam, and more

Maxie makes some choices next week on General Hospital. Pic credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers reveal that next week things in Port Charles get more intense.

As May sweeps creeps closer, there will be plenty of action to come. From Cyrus’ (Jeff Kober) eagerness to take over the city to “Mike” (Maurice Benard) finding out who he is, there is hope that a lot will happen and storylines will begin to wrap up.

Peter’s (Wes Ramsey) reign of terror will continue, but will defeat be around the corner? He made some bold moves this week, and next week, things go even further.

Maxie is needed

While she is adjusting to the reality of who Peter is, Maxie (Kirsten Storms) has been plotting to keep her daughter safe.

Spoilers for General Hospital reveal that Maxie and Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) may work together. Will this be where the Quartermaine heir comes clean about her fake pregnancy? Maxie is desperate to ensure Peter doesn’t get his hands on their daughter, which could be the perfect workaround.

Anna (Finola Hughes) will seek her out next week. Will she tell her the truth about what Peter is holding over her head? Chase’s (Josh Swickard) life hangs in the balance, and without the antidote that Peter has, he could die.

Will she be able to convince Maxie to help her out long enough to save Chase?

Also, keep in mind that this storyline is likely the lead-in to the tribute episode for Sean Donely (John Reilly). This is what Peter’s dad, Faison (Anders Hove), did to the WSB agent and his wife, Tiffany (Sharon Wyatt), with the poison and antidote.

When the actor passed away, General Hospital promised a tribute episode would come, and now, everything is coming together.

Sam and Dante

Next week, General Hospital fans will see more scenes between Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna). There has been some talk about a possible pairing, but nothing is set in stone.

That may change, though. As he vents to Sam, their bond continues to grow. Olivia’s (Lisa LoCicero) spidey senses are going wild. Is this because she sees the connection Dante has with Sam? What will she think about the possible budding relationship?

Jason (Steve Burton) will get a surprise from Sam when she arranges some time for him to spend with their son. What will he think about the possible romance brewing?

Other Port Charles happenings

Laura (Genie Francis) has a warning for Scottie (Kin Shriner). Will this be about his involvement with Liesl (Kathleen Gati)?

The mayor is worried about her son, too. Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) played right into Cyrus’ hands, and now, things aren’t going to be easy for the Cassadine heir. He is one unlucky guy next week as he butts heads with Ava (Maura West). She has stuck beside him for the most part, but messing around with a known drug lord isn’t something she wants a part of at all.

Cameron (William Lipton) is still spiraling out of control. He will confront Jason with more anger, and things with his friends are intense again.

Be sure to tune in daily to make sure you don’t miss a moment of the week leading into May sweeps.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.