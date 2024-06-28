General Hospital spoilers for next week: Ava plays dirty, Sonny gets worked up, and more

General Hospital spoilers tease that July sweeps are coming in hot.

It’s summertime in Port Charles, and there’s no shortage of drama.

There won’t be a dull moment, from custody battles to relationship issues.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) kicked Ava (Maura West) to the curb, and she isn’t going down without a fight.

Jason’s (Steve Burton) anger with Carly (Laura Wright) is just, especially with the compromising position she put him in.

Here’s a look at what’s happening next week on General Hospital as the first week of sweeps kicks off.

Ava isn’t going down without a fight

After getting the vibe that Sonny will fight her for custody of Avery (Ava and Grace Scarola), Ava is ready for war.

She has the upper hand, knowing he isn’t getting his full medication dose. His behavior is erratic at best, and more of that will happen next week.

Ava moves to play dirty, discussing Sonny’s attack on Dex (Evan Hofer) at the ChaLynn wedding to Laura (Genie Francis). She has the mayor on her side now, which will only anger Sonny even more.

However, when things don’t go her way, she quickly attempts to cover up what she has let loose.

Could this be the beginning of the end for Ava? After all, she is rumored to be exiting the canvas.

Sonny lashes out

While his relationship with Natalia (Eva LaRue) continues to grow, Sonny is distracted by others in his life.

By the end of the week, Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) will have to be the voice of reason. He will attempt to talk his dad down, likely to prevent anything terrible from happening to him.

With his unpredictable behavior, we suspect this is the beginning of what leads to Morgan’s (Bryan Craig) one-day return.

Other Port Charles news

Kristina (Kate Mansi) is considering what happens to the baby she’s carrying. She is worried about Molly (Kristen Vaganos) and TJ (Tajh Bellow) deciding to split later down the road. When she has a challenging conversation with Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn), will it be about filing for custody?

Joss (Eden McCoy) and Trina (Tabyana Ali) move into their new place. It won’t be an easy week for the best friends, but they will be there for one another.

Because it is a holiday week, the hit ABC soap will only air four new episodes. On Thursday, a repeat from July 7, 2023, will be shown.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of July sweeps is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.