General Hospital spoilers: Divorce and death haunt Port Charles

General Hospital spoilers tease that an explosive week is coming for the hit ABC soap.

The mystery behind patients dying at General Hospital is beginning to unravel, with Isaiah (Sawandi Wilson) on the case.

Michael (Chad Duell) decides to change the course of his life. Things with Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) aren’t working, and he files for divorce.

Everyone in Port Charles is on edge because of one thing or another, including the loss of Dex (Evan Hofer), family relationships being strained, and a surprise pregnancy from a one-night stand.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) finds himself threatened — in more ways than one.

Here’s what’s happening this week on General Hospital.

Isaiah is clues into what’s happening at the hospital

As the General Hospital board reviews what’s happening with patients dying, Isaiah seems to have figured out that someone is killing the patients.

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) is the one who has fingers pointed at her for administering the wrong medication, causing the heart attacks. However, it isn’t Elizabeth’s doing, and it isn’t accidental.

When Isaiah takes Portia (Brook Kerr) into his confidence, will she figure out Cyrus (Jeff Kober) is behind it?

The General Hospital preview video shows her kicking him out of the hospital.

Michael’s life goes up in flames — literally

Willow shouldn’t be surprised to receive divorce papers, but she is.

Michael reveals he filed for divorce from Willow to Sonny.

Leaked footage shows a fire erupting at Sonny’s penthouse, and Michael got caught in it. He was engulfed in flames as the fire burned through the home while Jason (Steve Burton) and Sonny watched in horror.

The fire is how Chad will exit the ABC soap. He announced his departure weeks ago, and filming for him has since wrapped. It’s unclear what they plan to do with the character, but recasting is not an option.

More Port Charles spoilers

This week, look for more scenes between Ric (Rick Hearst) and Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn). He will likely plead with her to help Ava (Maura West) get her Cassadine settlement back.

Carly (Laura Wright) will lean on Brennan (Charles Mesure), who learns quickly that his feelings for the feisty blonde cloud his judgment.

Joss (Eden McCoy) wants answers about what happened to Dex, but if she isn’t careful, this could lead her straight into more danger.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.