General Hospital spoilers: Carly threatens war and Lulu confronts Brook Lynn

General Hospital spoilers tease that the fallout of February sweeps continues to haunt Port Charles.

The truth about Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) giving up a baby for adoption as a teenager will take center stage this week.

It’s a storyline that came out of nowhere and where Lois (Rena Sofer) holds all the clues.

Meanwhile, the devil works hard, but Drew Quartermaine (Cameron Mathison) works harder.

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) is dutifully becoming his puppet, but how long will it last?

Here’s what’s happening on General Hospital this week.

Carly is ready to wage war with Willow

Too much is happening in Carly’s (Laura Wright) life right now, and Willow’s relationship with Drew might be what puts her over the edge.

After teaming up with Nina (Cynthia Watros), viewers know how dire the situation is regarding Willow.

The General Hospital preview video teases that Carly threatens to go to war with Willow.

Presumably, this is about Willow moving in with Drew and bringing her children. Michael’s (Chad Duell) kids are still without their father as he recovers in Germany.

Aside from Willow, Carly also has beef with Drew about lying about Jason (Steve Burton). She knows that he must have been at Drew’s house because one thing Jason won’t do is lie to Carly.

Lulu confronts Brook Lynn

Working at Deception wasn’t the best idea for Lulu (Alexa Havins).

She has made mistakes, but the biggest issue is that she now knows that Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) has a secret child with Brook Lynn that he knows nothing about.

Lois took care of everything for her daughter, ensuring no one even knew she delivered a baby. Brook Lynn didn’t get to see her child, so she doesn’t know whether she has a son or daughter.

While working behind the scenes, Lois could keep the child in everyone’s lives without them knowing anything. Gio (Giovanni Mazza) is the child Brook Lynn gave up all those years ago.

When Lulu discovers Brook Lynn’s secret, she threatens to tell Dante. This could begin a big storm in Port Charles, with Lois and her daughter becoming outcasts when everyone learns the truth.

Not only do Ned (Wally Kurth) and Tracy (Jane Elliot) not know, but Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) don’t either. The latter two have been active in Gio’s life, especially when his adoptive mother died.

Be sure to tune in all week to see how things go down and whether Carly or Lulu gain any ground with their threats.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.