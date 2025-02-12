General Hospital reunion 40 years in the making brings Blackie and Jackie together

The heyday of General Hospital was easily the 80s.

There was Luke (Tony Geary) and Laura’s (Genie Francis) wedding, which garnered unmatched viewership for daytime television.

Robert (Tristan Rogers), Holly (Emma Samms), Frisco (Jack Wagner), Felicia (Kristina Wagner), and Anna (Finola Hughes) were always up to something.

And then Blackie Parrish (John Stamos) and Jackie Templeton (Demi Moore) waltzed into Port Chares in 1982.

John and Demi had a red carpet reunion after starring on the hit ABC soap 40 years ago.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

They seemed to enjoy running into one another and likely reminiscing about how much they had changed in the last four decades.

John Stamos gushes over Demi Moore

After their reunion on the red carpet, John Stamos took to Instagram to gush over his former co-star from all those years ago.

He wrote, “was beyond thrilled to present Best Actress at AARP’s Movies for Grownups to my friend, Demi Moore.”

It seems as though they may have kept in touch through the years, but their General Hospital characters haven’t been around much since their initial run.

John continued, “Demi and I go back over 40 years to when we played Blackie and Jackie on General Hospital. We had big hair, big dreams, and enough hairspray between us to single-handedly destroy the ozone layer.”

Demi received an award for her role in Substance, which John explained briefly before closing his message with, “If anything, Demi is proof that some things only get better with time—like fine wine, classic rock, and the number of abs she has.”

Will Blackie Parrish or Jackie Templeton return to Port Charles?

John Stamos and Demi Moore launched their careers in the 80s, with General Hospital just a stepping stone into something more.

He went on to do Full House, and she was in Ghost and other movies, leaving the soap world behind.

Blackie Parrish was mentioned during a Nurses Ball by Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring), but she said he was supposed to perform by couldn’t make it. The mention was a nice shoutout to General Hospital’s heyday.

However, Jackie Templeton did return to Port Charles—but she had a new face. Actress Kim Delaney stepped into the role. It was revealed that she was the father of Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) and had an affair with Finn (Michael Easton) while being married to his father, Gregory (Gregory Harrison).

Jackie remained on-screen from October 2020 through June 2021 but has been mentioned a few times since Kim’s departure from General Hospital.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.