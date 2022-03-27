John Stamos shared heartbreaking last text from Taylor Hawkins before Foo Fighters drummer died at 50

John Stamos shared his eerie last text message from Taylor Hawkins before his tragic death. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency and Popularimages

John Stamos has taken to Twitter to reveal the last text message he received from Foo Fighters’ drummer Taylor Hawkins.

“I’m so f**king sad,” Stamos said after he shared Hawkins’ message with his followers on Saturday.

John Stamos shared Taylor Hawkins’ message one day after his death

Taylor Hawkins, most well-known as the drummer for the American rock band Foo Fighters, was tragically found dead in his hotel room in Bogatá on Friday.

As a friend of the drummer, Stamos shared the eerie and heartbreaking last text message he received from Hawkins with his followers.

“Ya We’ve yet to fully have a hang -Got a put that s**t together before we die,” Hawkins wrote, ironically, to Stamos.

“Wise words from my friend- put that s**t together! I’m so f**king sad. Another one gone too soon,” Stamos added.

2022 has been a tough year for Stamos when it comes to losing friends. The actor recently lost one of his dear friends and former Full House co-star, Bob Saget, earlier this year.

Foo Fighters’ official statement about Hawkins’ death

On Friday, Hawkins’ band Foo Fighters released their statement about their drummer’s death to their Twitter account.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time,” the band wrote.

The drummer, 50, was found in his hotel room in Colombia on Friday night – shortly before the band was set to perform in the country’s capital city of Bogotá. According to CBS News, after a urine toxicological test, it was found that 10 different substances were found in Hawkins’ body.

As of now, the National Institute of Forensic Medicine is continuing to investigate and an official cause of death has not yet been released.

Other celebrities have shown sympathy for Hawkins on Twitter

Along with Stamos, many other celebrities (especially those in the music industry) have rushed to social media to show their devastation over the loss of the musician.

Singer/songwriter Mick Jagger took to the platform to share his condolences. “So incredibly sad to hear of the passing of Taylor Hawkins. My thoughts are with his family and the band at this time,” he wrote.

So incredibly sad to hear of the passing of Taylor Hawkins. My thoughts are with his family and the band at this time. pic.twitter.com/wueydCu5gw — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 26, 2022

Axl Rose, best known for being the lead vocalist of the rock band Guns N’ Roses, shared his devastation with his followers.

“Shocked n’ saddened to hear of the passing of Taylor Hawkins. He was a really great guy, drummer n’ family man. Was always great to see him! Was looking forward to seeing him n’ everyone in Daytona. Truly saddened. My deepest condolences to his family, the Foo Fighters n’ their fans.”

Singer Miley Cyrus shared that she would be dedicating her Saturday show to the drummer and his legacy.

“Tonights show is in honor of my friend Taylor Hawkins,” she tweeted. “The most bad a** dude I know who would want me to shine and sing LOUD for the love of rock n roll! I’ve got this with a little help from my friend TH above & all of you. Let’s do it.”

Fellow musicians, friends, and fans of Hawkins will surely remember the great impact he had on the music industry for years to come.