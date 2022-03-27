Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
News

John Stamos shared heartbreaking last text from Taylor Hawkins before Foo Fighters drummer died at 50


Leave a Comment
John Stamos and Taylor Hawkins
John Stamos shared his eerie last text message from Taylor Hawkins before his tragic death. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency and Popularimages

John Stamos has taken to Twitter to reveal the last text message he received from Foo Fighters’ drummer Taylor Hawkins.

“I’m so f**king sad,” Stamos said after he shared Hawkins’ message with his followers on Saturday.

John Stamos shared Taylor Hawkins’ message one day after his death

Taylor Hawkins, most well-known as the drummer for the American rock band Foo Fighters, was tragically found dead in his hotel room in Bogatá on Friday.

As a friend of the drummer, Stamos shared the eerie and heartbreaking last text message he received from Hawkins with his followers.

“Ya We’ve yet to fully have a hang -Got a put that s**t together before we die,” Hawkins wrote, ironically, to Stamos.

Taylor Hawkins' text to John Stamos
Pic credit: @JohnStamos/Twitter

“Wise words from my friend- put that s**t together! I’m so f**king sad. Another one gone too soon,” Stamos added.

2022 has been a tough year for Stamos when it comes to losing friends. The actor recently lost one of his dear friends and former Full House co-star, Bob Saget, earlier this year.

Foo Fighters’ official statement about Hawkins’ death

On Friday, Hawkins’ band Foo Fighters released their statement about their drummer’s death to their Twitter account.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time,” the band wrote.

You Might Also Like:
John Stamos hints he has a dance project coming soon with Julianne Hough

The drummer, 50, was found in his hotel room in Colombia on Friday night – shortly before the band was set to perform in the country’s capital city of Bogotá. According to CBS News, after a urine toxicological test, it was found that 10 different substances were found in Hawkins’ body.

As of now, the National Institute of Forensic Medicine is continuing to investigate and an official cause of death has not yet been released.

Other celebrities have shown sympathy for Hawkins on Twitter

Along with Stamos, many other celebrities (especially those in the music industry) have rushed to social media to show their devastation over the loss of the musician.

Singer/songwriter Mick Jagger took to the platform to share his condolences. “So incredibly sad to hear of the passing of Taylor Hawkins. My thoughts are with his family and the band at this time,” he wrote.

Axl Rose, best known for being the lead vocalist of the rock band Guns N’ Roses, shared his devastation with his followers.

“Shocked n’ saddened to hear of the passing of Taylor Hawkins. He was a really great guy, drummer n’ family man. Was always great to see him! Was looking forward to seeing him n’ everyone in Daytona. Truly saddened. My deepest condolences to his family, the Foo Fighters n’ their fans.”

You Might Also Like:
Foo Fighters Taylor Hawkins dead at 50, band releases statement
Axl Rose's comment about Hawkins' death
Pic credit: @axlrose/Twitter

Singer Miley Cyrus shared that she would be dedicating her Saturday show to the drummer and his legacy.

“Tonights show is in honor of my friend Taylor Hawkins,” she tweeted. “The most bad a** dude I know who would want me to shine and sing LOUD for the love of rock n roll! I’ve got this with a little help from my friend TH above & all of you. Let’s do it.”

Miley Cyrus' tweet about Taylor
Pic credit: @MileyCyrus/Twitter

Fellow musicians, friends, and fans of Hawkins will surely remember the great impact he had on the music industry for years to come.

Juliane is a freelance writer/performing artist currently living in Manhattan, NY.

Leave a Comment

Comments - Have Your Say

Share your view