General Hospital and Hallmark star Ryan Paevey teases he may ‘dabble’ in film and TV

Gone are the days when General Hospital viewers saw Ryan Paevey on their screen as Nathan West.

The actor was killed off during February sweeps in 2018, and some fans still haven’t moved past his exit.

He played the role for just over four years. He was the son of supervillain Cesar Faison (Anders Hove) and crazy doctor Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati).

Toward the end of his time on General Hospital, Ryan appeared in his first Hallmark movie in 2016. For the next several years, he remained one of the network’s leading men in film.

From 2016 to 2023, Ryan starred in 16 Hallmark movies, several of which had Christmas-themed storylines.

This has been the first year he hasn’t been in anything Hallmark-related, and it seemed he had walked away from acting.

Or has he?

Ryan Paevey says he might ‘dabble’ in TV and film

On Instagram, Ryan Paevey talked about whether he missed how his life used to be.

The former General Hospital star shared a picture of the coastline with the sand and water looking gorgeous.

He has been busy making handcrafted jewelry and selling it on his website. Ryan revealed that he doesn’t really miss the life he used to live but admitted that Hollywood paid “pretty well.”

However, what he included in the caption hinted followers could see him in the future.

Ryan wrote, “Who knows, I may yet dabble in film and tv stuff….if i can even get a job anymore (Hollywood isn’t often welcoming of has beens aiming for a return).”

Could Hollywood welcome Ryan Paevey back?

What happened with Hallmark and Ryan Paevey is unknown, but if he wanted to return to the world of soaps, he has a few to choose from.

The Young and the Restless and Days of our Lives would be the best choices, but The Bold and the Beautiful is also an option.

Ryan has many fans who would tune in to see him in droves, no matter what he chooses to do. Perhaps a procedural show would be of interest to him?

Netflix has become more interested in making Christmas movies, and he would likely be a welcome addition there.

However, he did note that Hollywood was taxing on him, which could make things difficult. Ryan called himself a “has been,” but we wouldn’t classify him as that.

Whether Ryan will return remains to be seen, but should he choose to, there’s no doubt someone would snatch him up for a project.