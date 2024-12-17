Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) gathered her The Young and the Restless costars to help her spread some holiday joy for a very good cause.

The talented actress has a yearly tradition of visiting Big Lots with her Y&R friends for the Salvation Army’s annual toy drive.

Lauralee Bell (Christine), Bryton James (Devon), Christian LeBlanc (Michael), Courtney Hope (Sally), Sean Dominic (Nate), Mark Grossman (Adam), and Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea) joined Michelle for a day of fun and charity.

Taking to Instagram, Michelle shared a video of the group buying so many toys and having the best time.

There were smiles all around as the cast, dressed in festive attire, made friends with the workers and shopped until they dropped.

“Another year. Another very, very, VERY successful toy drive with the @NAACP and the @nationalactionnetwork and the @salarmysocal oh man… every year it gets bigger:) We got so many toys for kids. There will be so many smiles❤️,” read part of her caption.

Michelle also praised all those involved in the toy drive before singing the praises of her The Young and the Restless family.

Young and the Restless stars spread Christmas joy for a good cause

Lauralee took to Instagram to give Michelle props for bringing the troops together each year for this very important cause. She shared a video set to Kelly Clarkson’s Underneath the Tree to highlight the day.

In the footage, we can see carts and carts filled with toys as the cast embraced the holiday spirit and had fun while giving back. Seriously, Christian was showing off his goofy side, and we are here for it.

“Toy success @therealstafford 🎅🏻👏 Starting off @biglots to fill Santa’s sleighs and make our way to the incredible people @salvationarmyus @nationalactionnetwork @naacping This has become a wonderful yearly tradition thanks to Michelle! 🎁🎄❤️,” read the caption on her IG post.

Y&R stars enjoy a holiday party

Tis the season for The Young and the Restless cast. Lauralee also gave fans a look at Y&R’s annual holiday party.

In another Instagram share, Lauralee, Christian, and Michael Damian (Danny) are decked out in festive gear. Other images reveal a photo booth at the party where the cast took some hilarious pictures together.

There was no shortage of smiles, happiness, and fun being had by the cast, that’s for sure.

Oh yes, the Y&R crew sure enjoys spending time together and showing they know how to have fun.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.