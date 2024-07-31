General Hospital and Hallmark star Cameron Mathison and wife Vanessa split after 22 years

Cameron Mathison and his wife of over two decades, Vanessa Mathison, have called it quits on their marriage.

The couple released a joint statement on social media following speculation about their marriage after followers noticed they ceased to share pictures of each other, which was once the norm.

They opted to turn the comments off on Instagram, asking for privacy during the family’s “transition.”

After some monumental moments over the years, the couple has decided to go their separate ways. Their children are both grown up, with their eldest being 21 and their youngest 18.

Their statement read, “After 22 years of marriage, we have made the difficult decision to part ways. We enter this new chapter with deep love, kindness, and respect for each other. We hold gratitude in our hearts for the wonderful years we shared together. Our children have been and will continue to be our highest priority, and we will forever share in our devotion and love for them. We remain friends, and both wish the best for one another. We sincerely appreciate your respect for our family’s privacy during this transition.”

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

A carousel of photos was shared along with the typed-out statement, which included three pictures of the couple together and happy.

Cameron and Vanessa Mathison’s marriage

Cameron Mathison met Vanessa (then Arevalo) while he was working on All My Children as Ryan Lavery.

He proposed to her in Vail, Colorado, and the two married in 2002. One year later, they welcomed their son; three years later, they welcomed their daughter.

The couple would have celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary earlier this week, but instead, they revealed they were ending their marriage.

There have been some rocky patches for the couple, including Cameron’s cancer diagnosis in 2019. He went through treatment and came out on the other side, even returning to work.

Cameron Mathison currently stars on General Hospital and inked a deal with GAC

Cameron Mathison is booked and busy these days.

After his role as Ryan Lavery on All My Children, he moved on to hosting gigs across various networks. In 2014, he started starring in Hallmark movies, giving him access to a new fan base.

Cameron currently plays Drew Cain on General Hospital. There has been speculation about where his character is headed with the recent storyline he’s involved in. Drew is running for Congress, which brings another level to his character. There is also the kiss shared between Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and Drew, as well as the fact that he’s been sleeping with her mother, Nina (Cynthia Watros).

Despite his popularity within the Hallmarkverse, Cameron has decided to move to the Great American Family network and work with them exclusively. Some other Hallmark stars have moved, too, so it isn’t unique to him.

Over the last 25 years, Cameron has been part of the soap world. It has earned him a very loyal fan base, especially regarding Ryan Lavery. Drew took a while for viewers to get used to, as Billy Miller originated the beloved role.

Despite his split from Vanessa, Cameron seems to have plenty to keep him busy over the next few years.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.