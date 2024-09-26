Did Sharon kill Heather on The Young and the Restless? That’s the question Y&R fans are asking after Heather (Vail Bloom) became Sharon’s (Sharon Case) victim.

The hit CBS soap has kept fans in suspense about who Sharon would hurt as she spirals out of control.

Sharon has been haunted by and reliving Cassie’s (Camryn Grimes) death, unleashing all of her anger on Daniel (Michael Graziadei).

Thanks to Cameron (Linden Ashby) taunting her, Sharon embraced her dark side.

The twist comes as Y&R gears up to celebrate Sharon Case’s 30th anniversary as Sharon on the CBS soap.

For weeks, The Young and the Restless fans assumed Sharon would kill Daniel or his daughter Lucy (Lily Brooks O’Briant) for revenge.

Well, in true soap fashion, the show took things in a different direction, leaving Heather and Sharon’s future up in the air.

Did Sharon really kill Heather on Y&R?

Sharon and Heather faced off after the latter caught Sharon in her apartment. Y&R viewers know Sharon was there to poison Daniel but then tried to take it back.

The two women struggled, leading to Sharon blacking out and waking up to a knocked-out Heather not breathing. However, Heather was alive and speaking before Sharon got blurry and passed out, which raised questions.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Y&R has deemed a character dead, only to have them come back to life. Yes, we are talking about you, Cameron, and Diane (Susan Walters), just to name a few.

The fact Sharon blacked out and is missing time definitely raises suspicions that things are not as they seem. Cameron convincing Sharon to get rid of the body by throwing it over a cliff, also doesn’t add up either.

Right now, though, all signs point to Heather being dead and Sharon being the culprit.

Sharon Case did tease a shocking turn of events ahead of her 30th-anniversary episode that takes the current storyline in a whole new direction.

Is Heather leaving The Young and the Restless?

Yes, Heather is leaving The Young and the Restless for at least the time being. Soap Spoilers has confirmed that Vail Bloom is no longer filming for the hit CBS soap.

Honestly, we know we can’t believe what we saw on-screen, so it wouldn’t be surprising if the show throws another twist in our direction and Heather ends up back on screen during November sweeps.

In the meantime, Y&R viewers will get to see what happens next in this Sharon saga, including how long it takes Daniel and Lucy to figure out Heather is dead.

Do you think Sharon really killed Heather?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.