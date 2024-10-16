Days of our Lives star Mary Beth Evans calls Stephen Nichols ‘extreme’ amid Stayla celebration

Days of our Lives stars Stephen Nichols (Steve) and Mary Beth Evans (Kayla) are celebrating 36 years of Stayla.

Steve and Kayla have been a supercouple from the day they were paired together back in the 80s.’

Patch and Sweetness came out of the supercouple fandom era that gave Days fans Bo (Peter Reckell) and Hope (Kristian Alfonso) and John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena (Deidre Hall).

Mary Beth and Stephen recently looked back on everything Kayla and Steve had been through over the years.

They have been put through the wringer, including brainwashing, brain chipping, and death, or instead supposed death, just to name a few obstacles that got in the way of their love.

Stayla always finds their way back together, which is something both Stephen and Mary Beth love about their on-screen alter egos.

However, Stephen likes Steve and Kayla so much that he boldly stated what would happen if they called it quits.

Days of our Lives star Mary Beth Evans calls Stephen Nichols ‘extreme’

During an interview with Swoon.com to honor 36 years of Stayla, Stephen didn’t hold back when expressing how much he loves being part of the supercouple.

“If they ever broke us up, I’d quit. I’d walk,” Stephen declared.

The comment had Mary Beth calling him out in the most hilarious way.

“Okay, that’s extreme. That’s extreme.” She added, “That’s funny.”

Stephen stood his ground, declaring,” I am telling you the truth. This is what it is, and this has to stay.”

"Steve, maybe she just doesn't want to see you" #days



Steve was so excited for their date

(1989)#Stayla pic.twitter.com/xtrHecpLYd — Steve&KaylaFans (@SteveKaylaGroup) October 15, 2024

Mary Beth took a moment to remind her friend that Kayla and Justin (Wally Kurth) did have a brief thing while Steve was off being Stefano. She expressed that even Wally didn’t buy that Justin and Kayla would be together because Kayla and Steve are endgame.

Days of our Lives Stephen Nichols and Mary Beth Evans in the hot seat

To celebrate 36 years of Stayla, the actors were tested regarding their characters’ romantic history on a little trip down memory lane to reflect on romantic gestures, apologies, and other fun stuff fans will enjoy.

There’s no question that Stephen and Mary Beth love each other just as much as their alter egos, and that’s a good thing because Days needs Stayla more than ever.

Kayla and Steve are one of the last Days of our Lives supercouples still going strong. Sadly, after the loss of Drake Hogestyn (John) and Bill Hayes (Doug) this year, Stayla is the only supercouple in Salem right now.

Congrats to Mary Beth and Stephen on 36 years of Stayla, and thanks for entertaining fans all these years.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.