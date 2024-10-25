Days of our Lives star Brandon Barash out as Stefan When is his final airdate?

Days of our Lives star Brandon Barash has exited the role of Stefan DiMera on the hit Peacock soap.

Brandon was let go from the Days despite still being on contract with the show.

This marks the second time Brandon has been let go from the role he took over from Tyler Christopher in 2018.

Days fans will recall that in 2019, the show killed off Stefan when Brandon was fired, only to hire him back to play Stefan’s long-lost twin, Jake.

In 2022, Jake was killed, and his heart was used to help Dr. Rolfe (then-William Utay) bring Stefan back to life.

Once again, Stefan will be exiting the canvas, and we are losing Brandon’s stellar on-screen talent.

When is Brandon Barash’s final airdate as Stefan on Days of our Lives?

According to Soaps.com, who first broke the news of Brandon’s exit, his run ends very soon.

It’s no secret that Days of our Lives films months in advance. Soaps.com reported that Brandon filmed his final scenes as Stefan at the beginning of this year, and his exit is just days away.

Brandon’s final scenes as Stefan will air on Monday, October 28. The actor has revealed that his departure was the writers’ decision and is dedicated to the storyline.

Although he didn’t share how Stefan was exiting, all signs point to Stefan not dying again but instead just leaving town. Stefan’s mother, Vivian (Louise Sorel), is back that same day, so we can only assume his exit has something to do with her.

#Stabi will remain of the show supercouple. I am forever grateful for them and they will always have my heart. Thank you Camila/Brandon and @CherieAJimenez/ Brandon for Stefan and Gabi legendary love story even if your version Cherie was short 😭 Forever my Stabi #Days pic.twitter.com/qkQEdH36rS — Chadam Cin Fan (@ChadamCinFan) October 25, 2024

Will Brandon return to Days?

Brandon has been let go twice in six years on Days of our Lives. There’s no question that how he’s been treated has left a bad taste in his mouth, which means fans shouldn’t expect to see him back in Salem.

Of course, never say never. Look at Kristian Alfonso (Hope) and Peter Reckell (Bo), who both previously said they were done at Days only to be back filming again.

Brandon revealed to Soaps.com that he’s looking forward to the next chapter in his life.

Right now, that includes touring with The DayPlayers with his former costars, Eric Martsolf (Brady), Wally Kurth (Justin), and Carson Boatman (Johnny). The band is also slated to take the stage at the annual Day of Days fan event on November 2.

Time’s up for Brandon Barash at Days of our Lives. The Peacock soap’s loss will hopefully be another show’s gain.

Perhaps Brandon will return to General Hospital as Johnny Zacchara. The ABC soap seems to be on a roll lately, bringing back familiar faces.

What do you think of Brandon’s exit?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.