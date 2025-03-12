Days of our Lives star Billy Flynn joins The Young and the Restless: Here’s what we know

Talk about a casting shocker: Billy Flynn has exited Days of Our Lives, and he’s headed to The Young and the Restless.

10 years after joining Days as a Chad DiMera recast, Billy is saying goodbye to the place he’s called home for a decade.

“I am grateful for my years at DAYS; it changed my life in the best ways. I’ve always said these stories we tell are like doing a play, and I’ve spent the last 10-plus years playing this amazing character and telling one of the all-time great love stories. And now I’m excited for this opportunity and to test myself in a new way,” Billy shared with TV Insider.

The actor didn’t reveal what prompted him to make the change or how his gig on Y&R came about.

However, we anticipate Billy will shed more light on both as he wraps up his stint on Days of our Lives and begins his new chapter on The Young and the Restless.

What do we know about Billy Flynn’s Days of our Lives exit?

There’s good news for Days fans. Billy will be airing as Chad on the hit Peacock show into 2026. The reason, of course, is the advanced filming schedule for the show.

We do know that Billy was at the recent photoshoot for Days of our Lives’ 60th anniversary. Dan Feuerriegel (EJ) shared a video from the shoot featuring him with Billy and AnnaLynne McCord (Cat).

Ken Corday, Days executive producer, has given Billy his full support following news of his exit.

“We support Billy as an actor and friend, and wish him nothing but continued success and happiness, personally and professionally. He will certainly be missed in Salem,” Ken shared with TV Insider.

Chad will likely be written out, probably leaving Salem with his kids. This leaves the door open for Billy to return or another Chad recast.

Here’s what we know about Billy’s The Young and the Restless gig

Soap fans can expect Billy to air on both Days of our Lives and The Young and the Restless soon and for months to come.

Depending on when he starts on the hit CBS soap, which is likely soon, given his announcement, Billy will debut on Y&R in just a few weeks. Perhaps Billy will air during May sweeps, which would be a very sweeps-like thing to do.

Although details of his character are being kept under wraps, Y&R head writer Josh Griffith is ready to have Billy in the mix.

“On behalf of the entire company of The Young and the Restless, we look forward to welcoming Billy to the show. He will be a wonderful addition to Y&R’s stellar cast,” he told TV Insider.

What do you think about Billy’s shocking news?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock. The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.