Days of our Lives spoilers: Xander kidnaps Susan, Johnny’s gotta crush, and Eric and Nicole make magic

Xander makes another bad decision on Days. Pic credit: Peacock

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that it’s another don’t miss week in Salem as November sweeps kick-off.

As Salem winds down from the Halloween chaos, things get steamy, especially between two exes.

Temptation is also the name of the game on the hit soap opera as one person reverts to their old ways, and someone else has a new crush.

There’s no question that when November sweeps ends, things won’t be the same in Salem.

Thanks to the latest preview video, Days has given fans a glimpse of just how things might be different when sweeps month is over.

Let’s take a look at what’s going down on the hit daytime drama this week.

New crushes and old feelings take over Salem

Johnny (Carson Boatman) just met Wendy (Wendy Shin), but sparks are flying between these two. The newfound chemistry doesn’t go unnoticed by Johnny’s ex Chanel (Raven Bowens), either.

While Wendy insists to Chanel that she and Johnny are just friends, Chanel doesn’t seem convinced. Later, Johnny finds himself explaining himself to Gabi (Camila Banus), admitting that he’s subtly flirting with Wendy.

For months Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) have been fighting their feelings for each other. That gets harder as Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) calls them magic together and suggests they do a photoshoot.

The video clip flips to Nicole and Eric getting super close as the camera snaps photos before switching to Rafe (Galen Gering) and Jada (Elia Cantu) at the police station. Eric’s voiceover declares he doesn’t want to make trouble for Nicole.

Xander reverts back to his old ways

Days of our Lives spoilers revealed that Xander (Paul Telfer) gets an offer from Ava (Tamara Braun). A down on his luck Xander has been struggling without a job, and a lecture from Victor (John Aniston) pushes him to take drastic measures.

In the Horton Town Square, a disguised Ava promises if Xander helps her with her revenge plan, she will pay for his services. What Ava wants is for Xander to kidnap Susan (Stacy Haiduk) to get back at EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel).

Meanwhile, Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) makes it clear to her mom that Xander’s out looking for a job that has him making an honest living. Unfortunately for Sarah, that’s just not true, and Xander does take Ava up on her offer.

Will Xander succeed in his quest to kidnap Susan?

The hit Peacock soap opera will answer those questions and more this week.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.