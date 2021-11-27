Days of our Lives spoilers: Xander demands answers, Sami’s frustration, and a mystery man abducted

Xander wants answers about Sarah, but Kristen isn’t giving them up for free. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal it’s all about kidnappings in Salem, and this time around, it has nothing to do with the devil taking over the town.

The past few weeks, the hit NBC soap opera has been focused on revisiting Marlena’s (Deidre Hall) possession storyline. However, as the story gains traction and gears up for the climax in the holiday season, three new storylines are unfolding.

Who kidnapped Sami?

Last summer, Sami (Alison Sweeney) was abruptly kidnapped outside Rafe’s (Galen Gering) house. No one in Salem was the wiser until Sami finally got through to her mother.

Although the devil was busy morphing into Kristen (Eileen Davidson), Marlena couldn’t help Sami because she was locked in the DiMera crypt. After realizing Marlena would not help, Sami reached out to EJ (Dan Feuerriegel), but the connection was bad.

The latest preview video for the NBC daytime drama features Sami getting frustrated with her situation. Sami is desperate to unveil her kidnapper and secure her freedom. She unleashes her anger by ripping apart the room where she is being held.

Where is Sarah?

Sami isn’t the only Salem resident being held against her will. Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) has been on a deserted island for months, thanks to Kristen (Stacy Haiduk). The real one, not the devil one.

After a run-in with Rex (Kyle Lowder), Xander (Paul Telfer) questions what really happened to Sarah. Xander visits Susan (Stacy Haiduk) in the hospital and learns that when Sarah dumped him, Kristen was impersonating Susan.

The news sends Xander straight to the police station to face off with Kristen. Xander won’t stop till he gets answers about Sarah.

How will Xander feel when he learns Gwen (Emily O’Brien) knew Sarah’s whereabouts for weeks?

A mystery man abduction

Another kidnapping takes place in Salem too. A mystery man is hit over the head with a crowbar and dragged away outside the Brady pub.

Days of our Lives spoilers tease Brady (Eric Martsolf) is brutally attacked, so all signs point to him being the mystery man. Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) thinks Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) slept with Brady, which has sent Philip on a downward spiral.

One thing is for sure, the drama between Brady, Philip, and Chloe comes to a head soon. The winter preview video features a presumed dead Philip, and Brady is arrested for his murder.

Will Sami escape? Did Philip order the attack on Brady?

Those questions and more will be answered on upcoming episodes of the hit soap opera.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.